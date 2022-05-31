The DGT warns about the rise of cyber attacks on connected vehicles: recommendations to avoid them

With the rise of connected devices, the number of cyber attacks has also increased, and although they used to focus on stealing information over the Internet or violating the security system of a specific company, for some time now the panorama has extended to the possibility of hacking a car.

Although the latest UNESPA report indicates that car thefts in Spain have halved since 2011, the number remains high. Even more so if we consider that there are now connected vehicles, with countless advantages, although with the risk of ending up being hacked. And the most common gateway for cyberattacks on cars is keyless entry.

Cyber ​​attacks on connected vehicles are becoming a bigger problem

While the legislation advances in this field with new regulations to protect users from cyberattacks on their vehicles, the DGT has made a series of recommendations to prevent a cybercriminal from hacking our car or motorcycle. The agency ensures that keyless access is, by far, the main cause of cyberattacks today, being 47% of the total attacks in Spain.



This new type of vehicle theft method led to the UN requiring every newly approved connected vehicle in the European Union in 2021 to have a cybersecurity certificate from next July. All new vehicles that present this type of characteristics must have this certificate from July 2024. The agency expects that by 2030 there will be more than 700 million connected vehicles worldwide.





Following the growing demand for this type of vehicle, the industry is preparing itself so that they are not a sensitive target for cyberattacks. While keyless access is the most common cause, cyberattacks directed towards the user’s servers or mobile applications also account for a high percentage.

According to the DGT, cybercriminals can benefit from Bluetooth pairing between the phone and the vehicle to obtain the user’s data and personal information, being able to use it to know the position of the victimor impersonate your identity, among other things.

In various cases, cybercriminals could also take control of the airbag system, steering and brakes, or even provide false information through GPS. In addition, the charging points for electric cars would also be a dangerous gateway, since attackers could steal our personal information through these stations.

Recommendations to avoid cyberattacks in a connected vehicle

Update the software of our car whenever we can, since many of the points they cover are possible gateways to cyber attacks.

Scan any USB before connecting it to the vehicle, as could contain malicious code which could compromise the safety of the car.

Disconnect the vehicle’s WiFi and Bluetooth connections whenever they are not being used, as they are a gateway to possible attacks .

Monitor the applications that we download on our mobile phone, since some could contain malicious software that could interact with the vehicle.

Keep an eye on our car keys. The most modern ones control multiple functions of the car, and are susceptible to their signal being copied . It would be advisable to use manual access as much as possible. In addition, protecting the remote with a cover to avoid signal duplication is more than convenient.

Take special care with the OBD2 port of the vehicle. This port allows you to diagnose, program and encode multiple electronic devices, and therefore can be a very dangerous gateway for cybercriminals.

