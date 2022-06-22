The dialogue that Checo Pérez had with the F1 stewards after his accident at the Canadian GP

The Red Bull driver crashed in the Canadian GP qualifying race and tried to return to the race, but they did not let him (Video: Twitter/@diegofmejia//DANZ)

The participation of Sergio Czech Pérez in the Canadian Grand Prix It was not what he expected, since he was eliminated after presenting engine failures and could not conclude his participation in the competition. But from the classification Czech he had problems that complicated his participation in Canada.

The Mexican had a accident in the Q2 after crash into the retaining wall on a tight curve as he was unable to turn his car to avoid the incident. Despite the fact that it was not a serious blow, Pérez was eliminated and could not finish the qualifying session prior to the Grand Prix.

But one of the peculiarities that was not noticed was the dialogue that the man from Guadalajara had with the Formula 1 track officials, Well, the Mexican tried to convince them to return to the competition. F1 rules state that when a car crashes or goes off the pavement in qualifying, it has no chance of getting back into the competition and is penalized.

This was the moment when Checo Pérez crashed into the retaining wall in Q2 of the Canadian GP (Video: ESPN)

Nonetheless, the Red Bull rider insisted to the commissioners to let him run the rest of the Q2. When Czech He was still on top of his car and those in charge of removing him from the curve arrived and the first thing he asked them was to put him in position to resume the competition. A video of DAZN caught how the conversation unfolded:

“Let’s go!” Said the man from Jalisco, referring to the condition of his vehicle. “No you’re stuck there Czech”, replied one of the commissioners who was trying to get the car out of the wall where Pérez crashed, “move it”, was the request of the Mexican, comment that made F1 attendees uncomfortableso the answer he received was: “It’s stuck!”.

“Try to move it”, he insisted again Czech, but they only replied “I can’t do it, I’m sorry”. At the same time, different ropes surrounded Sergio’s car to begin the removal of the vehicle and clear that area. As soon as the teammate of Max Verstappen noticed that his vehicle left the retaining wall, he asked again to be given the opportunity to return to the race. This is how the man from Guadalajara tried to convince the commissioners to return to the race:

“Can you get it back on the track?”, “No we can’t”, “dude, can you get it back on the track?”

Checo Pérez spoke with the F1 commissioners to return to the Canadian GP (Photo: Twitter/@diegofmejia)

For this moment, Czech Pérez He was already out of his car and was next to the staff maneuvering to remove his vehicle. The crane already had the Mexican car pressed, so the chances of it being left at the disposal of the Aztec pilot were nil. Nonetheless, Pérez did not stop insisting and continued the dialogue with the commissioners. Even pointed out he could start the car so that it would not be taken away by tow truck, but the answer was negative.

“I can go! I can go back! I can go back, man!” “I know Czech, I agree with you.”

The commissioner did not give in to the insistence of the pilot 32 years old, so he just took the vehicle for the rear of the circuit Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and make walk Czech Pérez through the part of the vegetation until arriving at the Paddock to reconnect with his Red Bull team.

