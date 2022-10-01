The dictatorship of Daniel Ortega isolates Nicaragua even more: he broke relations with the Kingdom of the Netherlands

regimen Daniel Ortega deepened this Friday isolation of Nicaragua from the international community breaking diplomatic relations with the Netherlands and reject the arrival of the new assigned ambassador of USAalleging “interference”.

“Nicaragua, faced with the repeated interventionist and neo-colonial colonialist interventionist position of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (…) informs the Government of that country of our decision to immediately discontinue diplomatic relations,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The move was announced shortly after Ortega assured in an official act that he did not want to have relations with the Netherlands.

“We do not want relations with that interventionist government,” the Sandinista dictator said then, referring to the European country.

Daniel Ortega thus reacted to a visit on Thursday from the Dutch ambassador for Central America, Christine Pirennewho arrived in Managua from Costa Rica, where they have their headquarters, to report that they would not finance the construction of a hospital, according to the regime.

Daniel Ortega thus reacted to a visit on Thursday by the Dutch ambassador to Central America, Christine Pirenne, who arrived in Managua from Costa Rica, where they are based, to report that they would not finance the construction of a hospital, according to the regime.

The measure annoyed Ortega, who exclaimed: “Get out!… Let him go shout what he wants, all his miseries… get out.”

For her part, the Nicaraguan first lady, Rosario Murilloreiterated hours before that the designated ambassador of United States, Hugo Rodriguez“will not be admitted” in Nicaragua for their “interfering” positions.

Managua He had expressed his opposition to that appointment on July 28, but this Thursday the US Senate confirmed his nomination for the position.

“Mr. Hugo Rodríguez, we repeat, will not be admitted to our Nicaragua under any circumstances (…) so the imperialist gentlemen are clear: Hugo Rodríguez does not enter here,” Murillo said, reading a note from the Foreign Ministry.

Managua He recalled that Rodríguez’s placet was withdrawn last July due to the statements “disrespectful” that he offered before the Senate of his country.

Hugo Rodriguez stated then that Nicaragua “is increasingly becoming a pariah state within the region” and described the Ortega regime as “dictatorship”.

Hugo Rodríguez then affirmed that Nicaragua “is becoming more and more a pariah state within the region” and described the Ortega regime as a dictatorship.

He also advocated removing Nicaragua from Cafta (Free Trade Agreement between Central America, the Dominican Republic and the United States).

Murillo considered the decision of the United States to maintain Rodríguez’s candidacy “unusual” and rejected the arrival of the diplomat, who was nominated for the position last May by the president. Joe Biden replacing Kevin Sullivan.

Last Wednesday, the Sandinista dictatorship called for the exit of the ambassador of the European Union (EU) in Nicaragua, Bettina Muscheidtaccording to diplomatic sources and local media, for reasons not yet specified.

The exit request, which according to the press would be effective this Saturday, occurred after an EU delegation urged Nicaragua on Monday to “end the repression” against opponents, priests and independent media and restore “democracy.”

More than 200 opponents are imprisoned in the context of the political crisis that Nicaragua has been experiencing since the opposition protests of 2018, which the government linked to an alleged failed coup promoted by Washington.

Among those detained are seven former candidates for the presidency and at least seven religious, including the bishop Rolando Alvareza government critic who has been under house arrest since August 19.

On September 15, the European parliament called for the bishop’s release.

Among those detained are seven former presidential hopefuls and at least seven religious, including Bishop Rolando Álvarez, a government critic who has been under house arrest since August 19.

In the midst of the crisis, the European bloc, as the United States had been doing, has imposed sanctions on dozens of officials, relatives and relatives of the Nicaraguan dictator for violation of human rights and corruption.

Ortega is a former guerrilla who has been re-elected three times since 2007, the last in 2021, in an election that was held with his rivals in prison or in exile.

In recent years, Ortega has described Europeans as “fascists”, “colonialists”, “descendants of Francoism” and “brothers of Hitler”.

The rejection of the new US ambassador and the departure of the European ambassador are added to the expulsion of the apostolic nuncio Waldemar Stanislaw summer daylast March.

The rejection of the new US ambassador and the departure of the European ambassador are added to the expulsion of the apostolic nuncio Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag, last March

In November 2021 Nicaragua announced his retirement from Organization of American States (OEA) and five months later, in April of this year, closed the agency’s office in Managua and advanced the departure of its representatives from the country.

This year it also expelled the resident delegate of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Thomas Ess, for unknown reasons.

In December 2018, he had ordered the departure of two missions from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) of the OAS that were investigating the violence that occurred during the protests that year.

(With information from AFP)

KEEP READING:

Who is Rolando Álvarez, the bishop who defies the siege of the Daniel Ortega regime

Daniel Ortega crosses a new line: he kidnaps family members so that politically persecuted persons surrender

New repressive wave of the Daniel Ortega regime: the arrests of opponents return two months after municipal elections