The dictionary of the ten key words of the new season of Formula 1

Bahrain shelters the start of the Formula 1, which will be almost a new category with the new technical regulations. The cars bear little resemblance to last year’s and their aerodynamic performance changed, forcing words to be added to the category dictionary. They are key terms that will identify the Máxima in this championship that will be a turning point. Their meanings also serve as a guide.

The radical modifications affected the aerodynamic area that throughout his 72 years he was always decisive in F1. In motorsports in general, but in Formula cars in particular, since the air penetrates with force and generates turbulence. To counteract it and that the cars do not lose traction and, therefore, speed, the spoilers and other elements were placed on them.

But since last year, some aerodynamic accessories began to be restricted, such as deflectors in the lower rear part, which are the elements that the cars wore until 2021 in various sectors to allow better air penetration.

The 2022 monopostos no longer have most of these elements and their regulations are based on achieving more speed in the curves with the so-called “ground effect”, something that returned to the dictionary after 40 years and will be explained below. These are the words that will mark F1 this year and that serve to understand the brand new era of the category.

Downforce (aerodynamic load). It is also found with the abbreviation DWF. This was always key, but it is necessary to develop it to better understand this new F1. As anticipated, Formula cars need to stick to the ground so they can pick up speed. For that, accessories such as front and rear spoilers and other elements are incorporated. Without them it would be very difficult to drive a monoposto and that is why there were training categories such as Formula Ford in England that did not have wings and young people learned to drive race cars and became sensitive to the complications of doing so without aerodynamic load. Ayrton Senna ran in it and was champion in 1981.

Drag (advance resistance). It is related to the previous one and is also another common term, but in 2022 it will be elementary. What is drag? It is the turbulence generated by the air that penetrates the cars from the front and that complicates the traction of the car that loses speed. To counteract this negative effect, cars need aerodynamic load or Downforce.

ground effect. It is a system that allows the car to gain speed when cornering. Its operation consists of the air entering between the car and the track when the space between the two surfaces decreases, therefore, the pressure exerted by the air fluid is lowered, less turbulence is generated, traction is improved and it is achieved that the car go faster.

Was created by Colin Chapman, the owner and revolutionary designer of Lotus. That invention changed the history of the category and was the reference to follow since 1978, the year in which he was champion with the cars called Lotus 78 and 79 and with Mario Andretti. Initially, the mechanism included some skirts that were known as “skirts” at the lower ends of the pontoons, which allowed the air not to go out the sides and enter and exit neatly through the lower part of the chassis. That first version of the ground effect continued until the end of 1982, when the International Automobile Federation (FIA) decided to change the technical regulations because of how dangerous the cars with this system became. Of course, today’s cars are much safer than those of that time.

Start test of the Formula 1 cars in Bahrain, where the championship starts this weekend



Porpoising. It is the rebound of the cars on the straights and it is related to the ground effect and in fact the cars of the 1978/1982 period already suffered it. It happens because the aerodynamic load of the floor sucks the car that gets so close to the ground, until the area for the air to pass is so small that it blocks, loses all the load, rises and the same thing happens again. In summary: as there is little space between the chassis and the asphalt for the air to pass, this rebound is generated. It is something that should have been foreseen in the simulations in the wind tunnel of each team, but it was surprising in the preliminary tests and it is the headache that the engineers have.

Pontones. Also known as “Sidepods”, they are the sides of the car that are at the height of where the driver and engine are located. They have existed for 50 years, but over time they gained importance due to aerodynamic development. In other times, with greater freedoms in the technical regulations, the engineers and designers gave free rein to the imagination and in this way the cars of each team gained personality and distinguished themselves.

This year these elements took on a predominant role because it is the place used to achieve better airflow and not lose traction. For this reason, saving the distances, the technicians emulated their peers from past decades and each car has its stamp. For example, Mercedes hardly wears that element and has that wavy area with clear radiators to help cooling. While Red Bull enjoys a pronounced cut at the bottom or Ferrari shows a ripple at the top.

The image shows the pronounced cut that the Red Bull has in the pontoons and how the ends of the front wings now look (Red-Bull-Racing)

Words to reinforce

Although they are terms that have been used in recent years, in a aerodynamic based season of the cars by its new regulations, what has already been explained goes hand in hand with the following denominations:

Flat bottom. This is the sector that goes to the lowest height of the monopostos and the objective is to reduce the amount of gases that pass through that sector, as well as forward them to specific areas. The objective of the flat bottom is to increase the aerodynamic load, aim at its efficiency and that the car responds in the best way.

Diffuser. It is an aerodynamic part located at the rear of the car, just where the flat bottom ends and that is visible at the bottom of the wings. It can take on different forms depending on the concept of the car proposed by the team.

The purpose of the diffuser is to displace the gases that pass through the flat bottom to increase the aerodynamic load and improve the ground effect. On the other hand, the diffusers can generate turbulence due to the air that passes and that can complicate the car that comes behind, which in turn can be counteracted by the suction effect that is when the car that comes behind sticks to the that goes ahead It all depends on the driver looking to overtake manage to get closer to the rival ahead.

The Porpoising or rebound effect in the cars on the straights was evidenced in the pre-season tests

DRS. If it is about overtaking, the acronym in English for the “Drag Reduction System” consists of a hydraulic mechanism located in the rear wings of the cars and its purpose is precisely to reduce the resistance of the air in order to improve aerodynamic efficiency and gain speed on the straights. It can only be used in certain sectors of a circuit and when a driver is less than a second apart from the one ahead.

Oversteer. In Spanish it means oversteer and it is an effect that is generated when the car turns more than it should in principle as indicated by the driver with the steering wheel. It implies that the car “goes from behind”, that is, that at the moment in which it turns it appears sideways at the rear. This is caused by the entry of wind or the set-up of the car.

Understeer. In Spanish it translates as understeer and is the opposite of the previous point, that is, turning less than expected or indicated by the pilot. Understeer occurs when the car moves in the front area.

Starting this weekend at the Sakhir International Autodrome, first with the time trials, then the classification and the race, the questions raised by this new season will begin to be answered with the drastic change in regulations. All these words will help as a guide to analyze the F1 of 2022, which begins a new era.

