The difference between making Monkey Island and Return to Monkey Island is so great that even its creator is surprised

Ron Gilbert has shared a fun fact about how long the build process takes on his new development.

With Return to Monkey Island, not only fans of the classic graphic adventures are in luck, but also a multitude of players who grew up in the nineties with a saga as iconic as this one. Its creator has already answered different questions about the new installment, but continues to leave us little details every week.

Through a message posted on his official account Twitter, Ron Gilbert He wanted to highlight a notable difference between developing the original Monkey Island and the new installment he is dealing with. Specifically, the creator has talked about the processes when putting the code to the point.

We were going to dinner and we hoped that it would not failRon Gilbert“Fun fact: Monkey Island 1 took hours to compile. We would put together all the code for the day, start compiling, and go to dinner hoping it wouldn’t crash. A Return to Monkey Island takes between 3 and 5 seconds the same process”, says Gilbert, who has also revealed to a follower that he uses a language built by himself called Dinky, used for Delores.

Return to Monkey Island still does not have a specific date indicated on the calendar, but it is expected to be released on PC sometime in 2022 from the hand of Devolver Digital. The game will solve pending mysteries and will seek to please fans who, after a long wait, have high hopes for it.

