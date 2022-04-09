The differences between the two shirts that Maradona wore against England and Dalma’s last message that generates new hypotheses

The two shirts Maradona wore against England (Photo: Jean-Yves Ruszniewski/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

The controversy broke out on one side and the other of the ocean. The debate is symbolic, but also millionaire. Two shirts of a unique, exclusive edition, but one of them has greater historical weight because it marked the World Cups forever. The Argentine team used on Sunday, June 22, 1986, a substitute model of jersey to face England in the quarterfinals. By order of coach Carlos Bilardo, he bought a set of emergency t-shirts in Mexico that should have been embroidered by farm employees where was concentrated albiceleste. It is estimated that only there were two shirts per playerso the combo of exemplars would only reach about 40 According to statements by some protagonists of the event.

The center of the lights is placed on the two that Maradona wore that day. A shirt in the first half and another in the second, when he scored the two most significant goals in World Cup history. A million-dollar auction to be held in Great Britain opened the debate: Does the former English footballer Steve Hodges put up for sale the model that the Ten was it put in the first half or the second?

The company in charge of organizing the bid claims to have used a method called “Resolution Photomatching” -which consists of comparing images of that meeting with those of the shirt for sale- and insists that the shirt in question is the one from the second half. The family of Tenled by his daughter Dalma Maradona and his ex-wife Claudia Villafañe, They affirm that the jacket to be auctioned is the one from the first half.

The questions could be a simple detail, but the world of collectors was revolutionized by the crossing of versions. Sotheby’s –a well-known auction house founded in the mid-1700s– hopes that the economic dispute over the shirt that will begin next Wednesday, April 20, will end in a sum that range between 5 million and almost 8 million dollarsmarking an absolute record for articles of this type.

The peculiarity of the case is that the t-shirts they were used only for this match because they were bought urgently in Mexico. At the same time, both the placement of numbers such as the embroidery of the shield did not go through an industrialization process and it was done by hand by employees the day before, as was even shown in a video that Maradona himself shared years ago on social networks.

This is how they put together Argentina’s shirts to face England in the 86 World Cup

Given this, each shirt has its own identity as a result of this manual work. Although the auction house put its arguments on the table, from the side of the Maradona family they also expressed themselves. Beyond the radio statements made by Claudia and Dalma at the time assuring that Steve Hodge is lying, the daughter of the Fluff He used his social networks before the growth of the controversy: “Anyone who has half a brain knows that my dad would never have given that shirt to anyone. For something she gave it to him in the locker room and not on the court. I also understand that this person was built on that big lie. Calm down, the one you have is valuable just the same”.

After a photo of his mother wearing an Argentina substitute shirt years ago went viral and comparisons were made with the one Diego wore against England, Dalma suggested from his social networks that the shirt he was talking about was not seen in public and opened a new hypothesis of the topic: “What do you know who has the shirt? What do you know if the shirt being talked about is the one in my mom’s picture? I am very angry because nothing is even consulted, it is stated directly! And then we see.”

The photo of Claudia Villafañe that circulated in the last hours and aroused Dalma’s anger

At the same time, a video of a visit made by the program was refloated Versus which was issued by phone where Villafañe showed a shirt that he had in his possession at the time, pointing it out as the one from the second half: “This is a recovered one, which is the one with the famous goal, the one from the English”.

However, it is not a material that allows a detailed analysis of the details since it is only shown for a few seconds. Broadly speaking, the shield does not seem to be similar to the one Claudia wore in an Argentina match in 2009. In addition, the number on the back seems to be different, but that opens the range to multiple conjectures: is it a camera effect? Did the number on that shirt change? Does the private museum of the Maradona family have more than one copy of that model in its possession?

Maradona’s museum: the day Claudia showed the shirt Diego wore against England in a note from two decades ago

Raúl Moschellathe AFA employee who was in charge of looking for the shirts at the last minute in Mexico so that the employees could reform them, broke the silence in the last hours in dialogue with Radio The Network and he recalled when he bought the last available t-shirts from a local clothing house: “It would be 40 t-shirts, it’s the truth. I don’t add anything”. “It was like this: I bought the 40 shirts because the goalkeepers already had them. You had to put a number and the shield. The people of America gave me those shiny numbers. We did not have the shields and the son of the director who was a fan of Argentine soccer brought them: they were the old shields that do not have the laurel”, He assured about what happened with the shirts for that squad that was made up of 19 field soccer players. In other words, there were two available per player and two more would be left over. Were there more than two games for the Ten?

“I don’t remember how much I paid for them. At that time, there were 300 dollars for two games, it would be a lot, but I don’t remember. I don’t know if it was the first half or the second, I didn’t go into the locker room. Everyone changed their shirts in the first half at the end, but he was not inside the locker room. There were two games, if they changed it I don’t know. I’m talking about changing the one from the first half, which is sweaty, the prop man gives him the other one to enter the second. I don’t know if he changed it there, I don’t go in at halftime,” Moschella said.

Dalma Maradona’s message to refer to the photo that circulated

The company in charge of the auction argues its position from the “Resolution Photomatching” process where, as they assured, they visualized differences in the versions in the “front patch” but also the “alignment of the blue stripes with the personalized shield” Y “the special numbers on the back and the details on the sleeves”.

“The conclusive image comparison based on the frayed threads and seam imperfections on the front patch of the jersey. The comparisons analyzed led us to the conclusion that these features are unique to this specific jersey. The alignment of the blue stripes with the personalized shield on the front of the shirt, the special numbers on the back and the details on the sleeves also confirm that they coincide with the images of Maradona in the second half. These features were determined not to be unique enough and identical enough to use for testing, but rather as supporting matching features. It should be noted that the stripes on the shirt in some images of Maradona appear inverted and distort the original clarity. But we confirm that after a deep analysis the shirt matches the images of the second half. Multiple photos were used to reach the determination”, they clarified in a certificate of authenticity signed by John Robinson, who is presented as the founder and owner of “Resolution Photomatching”.

In the post you made to announce the sale, the auction house Sotheby’s shared different high-quality photos of the shirt they have in their possession and a series of comparisons between the shield on the shirt they have and supposed postcards from the second half. However, up to now there have been no samples that allow differentiating the alignment of the stripes or the numbers on the back that were marked on the certificate.

Although the blue t-shirt has two slightly different shades of the same color, in the shots of that game, it should be taken into account that the shades of blue can be modified by how the light reflects on the fabric, perspiration or the folds due to the movements of Maradona’s body when the photograph was shot. Doubts are still in the air and the debate remains open while both positions support their arguments. A subtle difference, but millionaire: in the second half he scored two of the most important goals in history.

THE DETAILS IN THE SHIELDS

At the bottom left, the first-half crest has a slight black detail on the yellow background (Photo: Jean-Yves Ruszniewski/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

In the upper part of the shield, a slight irregular yellow border appears. The auction company also marks a small black detail on the upper right margin and another yellow one on the bottom margin (Photo: Mike King/Allsport/Getty Images)

The comparative images that the bookmaker uploaded

The arguments shared by the auction house

The close-up of the shield that has the shirt that will be auctioned

The shirt that Steve Hodge auctions in the United Kingdom

