The difficult situation that Juventus is going through after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo: in the relegation zone and with millionaire losses

Juventus does not know victory in Serie A (Efe)

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United remain undefeated in all five dates since the league began in England, Juventus goes through a totally different present in the Italian league. Since the rumors about her departure began, until it was finally confirmed, the Old lady does not know victory.

Barely four dates have passed since the start of Serie A and there is still time to give a rudder inside a boat that is at risk of sinking. So far, the team that knew how to dominate the local championship for nine consecutive years, now it is in the lowest part of the table next to the Salernitana and the Cagliari.

With solo two points out of 12 possible, product of the draws against Udinese and recently against Milan, those led by Massimiliano Allegri see from afar how Inter and Rossoneri they escape at the top.

Juventus reaped 2 points out of 12 and is in the relegation zone (Reuters)

Juventus is today in the relegation zone and it is that with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo the Old lady he lost a great goal card in attack and failed to get a reinforcement at the height that can replace him. Despite having important names in the offense such as Alvaro Morata or that of Paulo Dybala, the Turin team no longer has a man who he averaged 30 goals per season.

After yesterday’s draw against Milan at home, Juventus signed his worst garter boot in 50 years with a defense that conceded goals in the last 18 games and a less than brilliant forward. So far, they have only managed to score four goals in the league – two from Spain’s Álvaro Morata, one from Argentina’s Paulo Dybala and another from Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado – and received six. In comparison, the whole team White black accumulate the same screams that the Portuguese star signed in their first three games at Manchester United.

Merry, who returned to the Turin squad this summer after leaving the club two years ago, replaced without great results by Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo, tried to find the tactical key to balance his team, but until now did not achieve the desired results.

He never repeated eleven in the first four days and alternated tactical drawings, going from 4-3-3 to 4-4-2. The center of the field is the most delicate area, which has not found an owner since the departure of the Bosnian Miralem Pjanic in 2020 to Barcelona.

Juventus announced losses of more than 200 million euros (Reuters)

As if the sports performance demonstrated so far were not enough, we must also add the financial problem that the institution goes through, who announced losses of about 210 million euros ($ 246 million) in the fiscal year that closed in June, largely due to the consequences of the covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has had “A direct, significant and important impact” in the club’s income, mainly in the drops in the sale of tickets and products, Juventus said in a statement.

Notably all European clubs have suffered the impact of the pandemic. According to the consulting firm Deloitte, the revenues of Italian Serie A clubs for the 2019-2020 season have fallen by 18%, the largest decrease in the five major championships on the continent (England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France).

