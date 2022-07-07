The Digitalízate+ platform incorporates more than 180 free courses from the software giant SAP after an agreement with SEPE

SAP, the largest software company in Europe and the third largest in the world, has recently reached an agreement with SEPE (Public State Employment Service) and Fundae (State Foundation for Employment Training) to incorporate more than 180 free courses that are part of its OpenSAP platform to Fundae’s training portal, Digitize+.

The latter is, according to the statement released by the SEPE, about to complete three years in operation, during which it has exceeded 4,300,000 visits and reached collaboration agreements with 56 entities —public and private— until collecting 1,500 free training resources for workers (both employed and unemployed). SAP was one of the first companies to jump on the bandwagon of this project, although so far only with just over twenty courses.

And this afternoon we extended the agreement with @SAP with new free resources so you can expand your digital skills #You are digitizing. More than 183 resources to train you https://t.co/1RNZEo1wV2 pic.twitter.com/khNkrLhK3y — State Foundation for Employment Training (@Fundae_es) July 4, 2022

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

Multiplying training resources by 10

After the incorporation of this latest batch, the SAP offer in Digitalízate+ has multiplied by 10: the new courses offer training in digital skills with the english as main language (although many of them also offer subtitles in Spanish).

To access them, you must register on the SAP Spain page and, once your user profile has been created, enroll in those courses that are of interest to you.

Some of these new courses focus specifically on competencies related to the company’s own software, while others are much broaderaddressing aspects related to data science, introduction to Java or Python and visual programming, among other fields.



The Digitize/OpenSAP courses with the highest number of hours to study reach 42 hours.

Digitalízate+ warns that in OpenSAP the courses are proposed with start and end dates, but that “at the end of this period, courses are available in ‘self-study’ modeand this is the selected format for the proposed courses” on the SEPE portal. Right now, if we access OpenSAP directly, we will see that there are a total of 11 courses still underway, started in recent weeks, and one more announced for 10 days.

According to statements by Izaskun Ramos, director of the Public Sector, Banking and Insurance and Member of the Management Committee of SAP Spain, “the collaboration model between SAP, Fundae and SEPE is a reference, but we want to go further […] and that the focus is on employability, which in the end is what generates wealth for society. We believe that there is no better alliance than SAP and Fundae/SEPE to achieve these goals.”

Image | Based on original by Pix4free