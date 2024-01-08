The Dilettante Chapter 50 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

The Dilettante is a beloved South Korean manhwa series enjoyed by people all over the world. Many people all over the world love it. There are fans of The Dilettante, Chapter 50, who can’t wait for the next one. Hana Lee is a top intelligence agent who is looking into the strange death of her identical twin.

The Dilettante is an exciting manhwa story that follows her adventures. As she goes, she meets Eunseong Yoo, a smart hacker with a secret identity, as well as Giulio Parenti, a cruel mafia boss who is interested in her personally.

The series is currently being published on Manta, a digital site that has official English versions of many Manhwa titles. It was written by Jang Seo-yeon and drawn by Kim Ji-hyun.

As of December 3, 2023, there are 45 episodes in the series. Both fans and reviewers have said good things about it. The Dilettante has 4.8 on a scale of 5 stars upon Manta, as well as its story, characters, and art, which have all been praised as being very interesting.

The Dilettante Chapter 50 Release Date:

The Dilettante Chapter 50 will be available all over the world on January 7, 2024. At 8 p.m. KST, Korean fans can read the new chapter. At 4:30 p.m. IST, Indian fans can read Chapter 50.

The Dilettante Chapter 50 Storyline:

Joon found out from Hana who killed her brother, which set the scene for the meeting. There is no doubt that Joon was guilty of the shooting death of his sister.

He said that she was part of a secret group whose job it was to get rid of threats to national security. He said he had been assigned to eliminate the hacker and reporter, who turned out to be Hana’s sister. He said he didn’t know he was Hana’s brother until he saw him.

Also, Joon told Hana that he loved her so much the moment they met. His story said that he tried to talk to her and even ran after her. He claimed that he was keeping her safe from the investigation his group was doing, which he stated was based on information about her brother or sister.

He told her he didn’t hate her and put his life as well as his honor at risk to protect her. He said that he was split between his love for her and his duty to the Black Rose. He wrote that he hoped she would get it and forgive him so they could begin over.

At her last chance, she stops Giulio from finding out more about Duyi. Once he is sure that everyone is safe, he stops asking. The next day, seeing a healthy Saeyi makes Hana feel better, but she has bad news Hana will have to go back to Korea to work to be a security guard for the Blue House.

In exchange for her father’s loyalty, Gavin asks Saeyi to show Duyi’s innocence. This makes her want to do it. Saeyi daydreams about finally having her father freed, but she doesn’t know what Gavin is up to.

Where To Read The Dilettante Chapter 50:

On Manta, you can read The Dilettante online. This is the official and legal place to do so. Manta lets you read the first three parts of the story for free, but you have to pay to read the rest. For $3.99 a month, you can subscribe to the website and read as many webtoons as you want.

Manta also gives fans a lot of features and benefits, like reviews, comments, alerts, and favorites. Manta works on a lot of different devices, like computers, smartphones, and tablets. You can get to it through its website as well as its app.

The Dilettante Chapter 49 Recap:

Chapter 49 of The Dilettante was titled “The Truth.” The first thing that happened was Hana asking Joon who killed her brother. It was Joon who told her that he shot her brother. He said that he was part of a secret group whose job it was to get rid of threats to national security.

He said that his job was to kill Hana’s brother, who was a hacker as well as a tell-all. He said he didn’t know he was Hana’s brother until he saw his face. Joon additionally told Hana that he loved her right away.

He said he came after her as well as tried to touch her. He told her that he wanted to keep her safe from his group, which was after her due to information about her brother.

He told her he put his life and image at risk to protect her and that he didn’t mean to hurt her. It was hard for him to say yes to her because he loved the black rose so much. He told her he hoped she would forgive him and understand, so they could start over.

What Is The Rating For The Dilettante Chapter 49?

MyAnimeList is a popular website where people rate and review anime and manga. The Dilettante has an 8.7 out of 10 grade on this site. The ranking is based on the votes of 2,345 individuals who talked about the show and gave their thoughts. According to the rating, the rating shows how much fans and readers of the show have liked and enjoyed it.