The dinner with Ferguson that forever marked Pochettino: the question the Scotsman asked him to decide who paid

Mauricio Pochettino, PSG coach and Alex Ferguson, one of the most iconic coaches in football history

Mauricio Pochettino acknowledges that when he showed him the photos of the meal he had with Sir Alex Ferguson, John Mc Dermott, the then head of the academy of Tottenham Hotspur -where the Argentine trained the squad between 2014 and 2020-, he told him that, by his expression, he seemed in a trance. It is that the Rosario openly accepts that that conversation with the emblematic former technical director of the Manchester United, marked him forever.

A few weeks ago rumors spread that Pochettino could leave Paris Saint Germain to take over Manchester United, in a three-cushion game in which Frenchman Zinedine Zidane could replace him at the Parisian club. If one takes into account that the club’s leadership asked Ferguson for advice, the versions about this castling are enhanced.

Pochettino was always one of Ferguson’s favorites, to the point that when he invited him to dinner in London in May 2016, the Argentine asked the Tottenham Hotspur press chief, whom he directed, Simon Felstein, to announce it publicly “to avoid misunderstandings” because it coincided with a moment in which the dutch Louis Van Gaal he was on the tightrope sitting on the bench at Old Trafford. “Furthermore, our meeting had nothing to do with his future or mine,” he recounted in the magnificent book “Un Mundo Nuevo, (Pochettino’s personal diary in London)” by the Catalan journalist Guillem Balagué. “They’re going to photograph you with him,” Felstein warned him. “I imagine,” replied the Argentine, who confessed that after that meeting, they continued to communicate, sending text messages.

“That meeting left me with a lot of pearls of footballing wisdom, as well as a memory that will remain with me forever, “admits Pochettino, who had already read” Leadership “by then, a transcendent book for him due to the number of concepts that Ferguson poured into it, and which he analyzed in detail.

“Ferguson told me that I should never lose control of the dressing room, and that giving in to the twenty-five millionaire footballers with whom we work every day is the worst mistake, he revealed. He preferred to confront the player at the first sign of defiance of his authority, without waiting a second. If they spread, they were charged, as he did on some occasion known to all (he refers to a tough discussion with David Beckham). He managed to establish absolute authority back then, but it seems to me that things have changed. The balance of power is now relentlessly shifting towards the footballer. I do not fine, I prefer to give opportunities until there is no turning of the page. And there Sir Alex and I agree: you cannot go to bed with doubts after making a decision. The following is already decided ”.

Pochettino with Zidane, it was even said that the Frenchman could replace him at PSG in case the Argentine returned to England.

Pochettino also said that early in his career as manager, Ferguson decided not to appear on the pitch during the week. “He considered it necessary to get out of the bubble, because from a distance he could see better the changes in the performance of the footballers. That gave him perspective and allowed him to focus on the player’s life beyond the court: Do you have family problems? Financial? Are you tired? Observing and seeing things that are not obvious is crucial. Perhaps the Ferguson method is the step to take to have a longer career. I need to be on the field, correct in training, make demands, but sometimes the work with the players takes place in my office ”.

The Argentine went further with an example that would fit just for days like these about the current Manchester United side and the English team. “Luke Shaw, The youngest member of the Southampton staff, he used to come to my office every day, even when I barely spoke English. I gave him a hug and he smiled. We both needed it for different reasons. I made him a drink as part of his nutritional change and we chatted even when we didn’t quite understand each other. Do you have a girlfriend? Do you go with the same old friends? How do you have fun? Sometimes I got mad at him. Luke used to go to London, but I didn’t like him doing it; it was an unnecessary and too common distraction, and I told him so. Was he focusing enough on his profession? Did you enjoy it? ‘OK, I won’t go anymore,’ he told me. He lived in a club residence, but one day his mother brought him to training and I asked him to come to the office.

– Where do you come from?

“From London,” she replied, and I made a joke that made us both laugh. It was Monday. I didn’t speak to Luke until Friday. I don’t think he came back to London much after that.

At that dinner, Ferguson told him that when he landed at Manchester United in 1986 there was only one first-team player under the age of 24, which he thought was a mistake. “‘They say that luck favors the brave,’ affirmed. Perhaps other managers believe that it is easier to win with experienced players, but both Sir Alex and I believe that this is ‘bread for today and hunger for tomorrow’. I understand that this business is headed for immediate victory. And the players will always remember who gave them their first chance ”- she quotes Harry Kane and Harry Winks, whom he raised to First at the Spurs-.

Pochettino on Alex Ferguson “What impressed me the most about Ferguson was not his career but his energy, his aura. His personality and charisma catch you “

“Mc Dermott, the Tottenham academy director, told me what Sir Alex Ferguson advised Ryan Giggs when he started his coaching career – Pochettino revealed, with admiration for the retired coach after the 2012/1 season: “He’s coming soon. Talk to the lady who makes the tea. Go see the laundry, the press. Even if it’s just to say hello. Because when things go wrong, they will be the ones who will be by your side ”.

Murphy’s trainer recounts another moment from that dinner in the book, when it was time to ask for the bill. “As I had imagined, at the end of the meal there was an attempt to argue about who would pay. I wanted to do it but Sir Alex did too and he proposed a solution.

“I’ll ask you a question,” he said, “if you answer well, you pay.” If not, I’ll pay. “

I suspected he must have come up with something very difficult for me to have to admit defeat. But I accepted the challenge.

– Final of the 1930 World Cup, Argentina-Uruguay. Result, 4-2

– Yes, go on.

– Who scored the goals for Argentina?

“Carlos Peucelle and Guillermo Stábile,” I answered, laughing.

“Very good, very good,” Ferguson said, clapping his hands and nodding.

I got ready to pay. The next day the photos of our encounter were published while I was still floating. “Damn, I was with Sir Alex!”

“I will always remember every second of those hours of conversation Pochettino insisted. It was a dream come true. I felt like a teenage footballer again, listening to the wise coach. I sent the photos we took to everyone. Mc Dermott told me that he seemed to be in a trance. He called me ‘Hero worshiper’. I knew many details about Ferguson’s career and admired him for how he had made Manchester United a winning team, for creating something different in world football. “

However, the Argentine maintains that what impressed him the most “It was not his career but his energy, his aura. His personality and charisma catch you. I would love to continue to have your advice. He told me about how, when he arrived at Manchester United, he had to reorganize everything. And he did it according to his own philosophy, although one year he was fourteenth and the next also, the next thirteenth, third, second … until he won. His Manchester United was like the Tottenham that I met when I arrived and the talk reaffirmed me to follow my own path. “Two games are played on each date,” he told me. “The first, with the press. Never lose that one “. We are a little different on that, but I took note. “

Pochettino with Neymar at the Parque de los Príncipes stadium

“Why aren’t there more Fergusons? –The Argentine wondered in Balagué’s book- Because football is an express train without stops and it is almost impossible to find DT willing to take unpopular measures. Sir Alex always says and I share it: “Many times you have to make decisions that emotionally will screw you up, that will not be understood and that you will not be able to explain.” I agree. The DT lives in a perpetual state of loneliness and surrounded by people at all times.

Pochettino said he often joked with Daniel Levy, the Tottenham president. “See if it is easy to carry a team. Put ‘Sky Sports‘, look at what the commentators say, take a poll through any newspaper you have access to, and at 5-6 in the afternoon, when you have all the information, decide who you renew, who has to play, which team is out to the field, and to whom we sell ”.

KEEP READING:

Kun Agüero put on sale in England the luxurious sports car that he defined as his “most useless purchase”

The deep cleaning that Barcelona prepares after the historic coup in the Champions League