The DioField Chronicle, Square Enix’s tactical RPG, dates its release with a trailer full of details

If the name of The DioField Chronicle sounds familiar to you, it’s because this new tactical RPG from Square Enix starred in part of the State of Play aired last March. Here we saw the first details of an adventure that, through the aforementioned genre, would plunge us into a world of modern and medieval setting en PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One y Nintendo Switch.

The DioField Chronicle will be released on September 22The well-known video game company did not give more details about this installment, but today it surprises us with a trailer that sets the release date for the next September 22. In this way, Square Enix makes sure to mark a day on the calendar and, incidentally, leaves us with a video that introduces many new features about the game.

If you want to see battle scenes, tense cinematics and gameplay moments, you just have to watch the trailer inserted at the beginning of this news. After all, this is where Square Enix presents the different battle featuresas well as several heroes who will star in a most fantastic plot. And it is that, through real-time combat mechanics, The DioField Chronicle takes us to a war context between several countries that want to take over Jadea precious mineral used as an ingredient for magic.

It is important to note that The DioField Chronicle has veterans who have worked on sagas such as Final Fantasy o Fire Emblem, so it doesn’t hurt to keep track of it. On the other hand, it should also be remembered that the PlayStation State of Play left us with another announcement focused on action RPGs: Valkyrie Elysium, a title that has already passed through the first age ratings.

