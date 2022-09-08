The direct of Cyberpunk 2077 rules out presenting a New Game + mode, but the authors have their reasons

Amelia Kolat, Community Manager for CD Projekt RED, assures that the New Game+ feature will not appear at the event.

This afternoon at 5:00 p.m. CD Projekt RED will expand the details of Night City with news about Cyberpunk 2077 and, especially, the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners series. The event, which will act as a special episode of Night City Wire, will last 23 minutes and will cover both the anime and the base game, which we will know details about its next patch and the future that awaits.

We plan to show you some cool stuff, but New Game+ is not one of them.Amelia KolatDespite the fact that this last data leaves us with the possibility of seeing something new for the CD Projekt RED RPG experience, the developer has already ruled out the presentation of a very popular functionality. Because, according to the statements of Amelia Kolat, Senior Community Manager, it seems that in the study “we have planned to show you some great things, but New Game+ is not among them“.

Miles Tost, Lead Level Designer at CD Projekt RED, has completed this data explaining the reasons why they leave this feature out: “New Game+ for Cyberpunk 2077 is a feature incredibly complex to do. It’s rebalancing the entire game (enemies, gear, items) and tons of testing and tweaking; there are a lot of skill controls and dialogues in the game, what happens here? How do we manage/balance attributes + bonus points?”

“Cyberware at the beginning of the game brings something new, can the player get to places with double jump that they shouldn’t?” continues Tost, listing more situations where the player has a great advantage in situations where they shouldn’t. have it “Some answers may be simple, but for we need to sweep the whole game to make sure a feature that touches almost every aspect is done right.”

While we hope that the Night City Wire episode will share new details of Cyberpunk 2077, there are not a few gamers who are waiting. unpublished images of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners after presenting a trailer full of action and madness. After all, this series caught the attention of the community by announcing itself as a product led by the director of Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and featuring the iconic Akira Yamaokacomposer of Silent Hill, for the soundtrack.

More about: Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and CD Projekt Red.