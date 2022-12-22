The director of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania shows a new image and promises something up to the Avengers

We get another look at Scott Lang and company’s next adventure, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, thanks to a new image. Furthermore, the The director of the film has indicated that he wants this third part to be as big as an installment of the Avengers.

Entertainment Weekly has shared a new image exclusively from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania where we can see Scott Lang accompanied by his daughter Cassie. You can see the new image below:

Credits: Entertainment Weekly and Marvel.

There are already several images where we have been able to see father and daughter together, something that is quite normal considering that Peyton Reed, director of the film, He gave a lot of importance to the relationship between the two facing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

“One of the most intriguing things that I was excited to do on this film was to progress the Scott-Cassie relationship,” says Peyton. “Has been central to all Ant-Man movies, the big difference here is that, as a result of Endgame, Cassie is now a young woman.. He has become a scientific mind in his own right. He’s been going through Hank Pym’s old journals and notebooks, and he’s really hooked on this idea of ​​quantum science and technology.”

Closer to Kang the Conqueror

Director Reed has also taken advantage of the interview with Entertainment Weekly to make it clear his position regarding his next filmnoting that he wants Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania be as big as an avengers movie: “I want to be the great Avengers movie.”

Ant-Man, the Wasp and Cassie will have to face off with Kang the Conquerorthe true villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: “In the comics, Kang has mastery over time, he is a time traveler. His situation is a little different in this movie, which I am not going to reveal to you, but [mientras] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn’t live that way. I found it very interesting take the smallest Avengers (and in the minds of many are the least powerful) and pit them against the most powerful force in the multiverse“.

The cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania includes Paul Rudd (Scott Lang), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne), Kathryn Newton (Cassie), Johnathan Majors (Kang the Conqueror), Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet van Dyne), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym) and Bill Murray in a yet unknown role. According to Reed, Bill Murray is in charge of interpreting a character closely related to Janet van Dyne.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters worldwide on February 17, 2023thus starting Phase 5 of the UCM.