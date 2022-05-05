The director of Crysis 4 is a veteran of the Hitman saga, among other action successes

The return of Crytek’s shooter franchise was announced earlier this year for the new generation.

Crysis 4 marks the return of one of the most beloved shooting sagas by fans of the genre. The official announcement came after an initial leak earlier this year, though Crytek He has not offered many more details beyond the platforms (PC and next-generation consoles) and his intentions.

After a while without news, the series’ own official Twitter account has shared a message in which he introduces himself to Mattias Engström as new director of the project. The fourth numbered installment of the franchise will feature the creative that comes from directing Hitman 3, a title with a quite different approach to what we know of Crysis.

He has directed Hitman 3 and worked at UbisoftPreviously, Engström worked on some Ubisoft sagas like The Division or Far Cry 3, although in this case he did it as a level designer, his specialty. Together with the announcement of the new director, it has been linked to various job offers so that more professionals join the project, which indicates that development is still at an early stage.

Crytek plans for Crysis 4 to launch on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, but no release date yet. However, in the German studio they promise to live up to what a return of these characteristics means, while continuing to bring new content to Hunt: Showdown.

