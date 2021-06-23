The director of Deserted posts a video to turn out that he’s an actual individual, and talks in regards to the theories of Silent Hill

The strangest recreation tale of the yr has persevered at a excellent tempo, with the director of Deserted, Hasan Kahraman, posting a video of himself to turn that, if truth be told, he’s an actual individual and now not somebody Hideo Kojima invented.

Revealed at the Twitter feed from developer Blue Field Sport Studios, the video presenta a hero (and IGN can ascertain that it’s the identical Kahraman we spoke to above) talking immediately to the digital camera, assuring audience that he’s an actual individual and now not an actor. The video used to be posted after days of hypothesis about Kahraman’s upcoming PS5 unique, Adandoned, which some on the net have theorized that it’s in reality a Hideo Kojima and / or Silent Hill identify.

Fast message from Hasan: %.twitter.com/1oVeaMvu3w — BLUE BOX Sport Studios (@BBGameStudios) June 22, 2021

After all, Kahraman’s phrases they are trying to refute lots of the theories which might be at this time within the air: “Hi everybody, I’m Hasan Kahraman. I simply sought after to make an overly fast video to turn out to myself that I’m an actual individual. And sure, I am not in reality related to Hideo Kojima, I am not an actor, I do not paintings on Silent Hill. So I simply sought after to turn you my face, and that I’m actual. And expectantly we can make a [Q&A] very quickly, I simply have to determine when it’ll be, and we will communicate extra. “.

Prior to the video used to be printed, Blue Field tuiteó with a view to attempt to finish the rumors, pronouncing: “We’re a small unbiased studio with actual folks. We’re running on an exhilarating recreation. We need to do a are living broadcast with questions and solutions the place you’ll be able to ask your whole inquiries to transparent up any confusion and rumors. We simply need to set expectancies. “. Obviously, that used to be now not thought to be enough, and Kahraman himself adopted up.

It is some other peculiar twist for a developer, which has needed to time and again declare that it isn’t in reality a part of a Kojima recreation. Whilst one of the crucial hypothesis has changed into what quantities to a humorous meme, many that reply to Kahraman’s publish rrecognize the unfavourable impact it will have had on Blue Field body of workers. Wildbergerrrr feedback on that line on Twitter, writing: “I in reality really feel dangerous for this corporate on account of all of the individuals who were given their hopes up having a look at each and every little element, and now they’ll refuse to shop for this recreation simply because it isn’t Silent Hill or the rest associated with Kojima. SHAME. I am positive the sport will likely be nice. “.

But we all know little or no about Deserted after their teaser disclose. Alternatively, the horror recreation can have a brand new trailer and knowledge subsequent Friday, June 25 2021. We additionally know that the sport “most likely” will come to the PC.