The director of Dune talks about his plans to make a sequel: “I would really like to get it to theaters once imaginable”

Dune has now not but been launched in theaters and its director, Denis Villeneuve, It is in a position to get to paintings on a sequel with plans to begin capturing in 2022.. The entire director wishes is for Warner Bros. to provide him the golf green mild.

IGN (Jim Vejvoda) used to be ready to wait a “spherical desk” the place Villeneuve expressed his self belief to carry the sequel to Dune to the large display screen “once imaginable“, so long as the undertaking receives approval from Warner Bros, even supposing he stressed out that he would now not compromise on high quality to reach a snappy liberate.

“I might be very prepared to head beautiful speedy“showed Villeneuve.”To move speedy in a film of that measurement, you continue to need to do units, costumes, so we’re speaking about months. But when there may be such a lot pleasure and the film will get the golf green mild faster somewhat than later, I will say I will be in a position to shoot in 2022 evidently.“.

“I’m ready and can say that I would really like to carry it to theaters once imaginable. [Durante] The primary film I in point of fact had time to verify it used to be precisely how I sought after it to be. I would really like to have the similar feeling once I do the second one phase. That will be the precedence. High quality would be the precedence“.

Villeneuve has already mentioned his plans to separate the primary novel of the science fiction sequence from Frank Herbert into two motion pictures, after which adapting Herbert’s 1969 sequel novel, Dune Messiah, for a imaginable 3rd film. Villeneuve referred to as Dune an “appetizer,” which serves to ascertain the tale and build up anticipation for what would possibly practice within the sequel.

Dune opens in theaters on September 17.