The director of Final Fantasy XIV talks about toxicity and asks his players for peace of mind

Naoki Yoshida has discussed the growing problem with the Japanese MMORPG community.

January 14, 2022

A toxic community in online video games it affects both players and developers, and after the release of Endwalker, the latest expansion of Final Fantasy XIV, this problem has become more and more important among its Japanese community. It escalated so much in fact, that the producer and director of the MMORPG, Naoki Yoshida, shared his opinions within a broadcast, calling for calmer Japanese players who express themselves negatively (4:14:45 in the video).

This is going to end all the motivation of the playersNaoki YoshidaBeginning with a thank you to users who offer ideas on how to improve the game, Yoshida went on to talk about the constants verbal abuse that he and the rest of the team receive from the gaming community in Japan. “It’s something we wish would stop,” he said.

“I like to think of myself as someone with a strong mentality in Japan,” the director continued. “But not everyone on the team shares the same mental strength that I have.” Yoshida mentioned, that the situation worsened after the release of Endwalker, with not only verbal attacks launched at players and developers, but constants spoilers carelessly dumped across the internet.

Yoshida added that this situation won’t help anyoneWhether they are gamers or developers. “This is going to kill all the motivation of the players and even worse, they will leave the game completely, so I hope that everyone can understand that,” said the director. “Bugs are bugs and of course should be reported, but I’d appreciate everyone being more careful with your thoughts before sharing them with us.

Final Fantasy XIV fans are not only furious due to the state of the game, because after Square Enix’s announcement regarding NFTs, a large part of the community threatened to leave the game if the company did not change its mind. The number of players in the MMORPG grew so much in recent weeks that the studio had to suspend sales of the game and expand its servers.

