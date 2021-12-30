The director of Final Fantasy XV will reveal his next JRPG in 2022 and does not rule out exploring the metaverse

Hajime Tabata had left Square Enix in 2018 to found JP Games studio weeks later.

Square Enix has gone through structural earthquakes throughout its history, something we have seen with the resignation of the director of Final Fantasy XV, Hajime Tabata. A few weeks later, this professional returned to take over the news of the video game founding the JP Games studio, from which new JRPG deliveries like the atypical The Pegasus Dream Tour. But there is still a long way to go, and Tabata has already confirmed that we will know more about his new project. sometime in 2022.

JP Games will also explore the possibilities of the metaverse.Recently, Famitsu published an article revealing the aspirations and goals of more than a hundred from Japanese creatives, giving us miniscule information on upcoming games from Atlus and Hideo Kojima. Now it is the turn of Tabata, who has assured the community that next year JRPG developed by JP Games to be unveiled.

And here the goals of Tabata do not end, because the creative has also confirmed a future exploration by the current trend of the metaverso, so we could expect more initiatives related to this term. Removing all this, the creative has not given substantial details about the ideas he will show in 2022, so we will have to wait for them to announce news officially.

We already knew that Tabata, who has also directed Final Fantasy Type-0, was taking inspiration from these installments of the iconic JRPG franchise for the development of 2 triple A games. Despite this, JP Games has not given more news so far, although currently we cannot imagine what is being prepared from the creative offices.

