The director of Godzilla vs. Kong may just go back with Son of Kong, Kong’s son

Despite the fact that the way forward for Mythical’s MonsterVerse has no longer been formally published, a couple of resources declare that the director of the hot Godzilla vs. Kong, Adam Wingard, is in negotiations to reserve a brand new film that may be Son of Kong, The Son of Kong.

As reported via THR, Mythical is in complete negotiations to transport ahead with its Monsterverse following the unbelievable luck of Godzilla vs. Kong.

Godzilla vs. Kong broke the theatrical field place of job file after the worldwide pandemic, grossing greater than $ 400 million international. This luck additionally provides a key issue: the movie used to be additionally to be had on HBO Max concurrently.

If Mythical does come to phrases with Adam Wingard, it’ll be the primary time a director has returned to a universe film for the reason that Monsterverse formally started in 2014 with Godzilla.

Adam Wingard has grow to be some of the lively administrators in recent times, since along with taking price of Godzilla vs. Kong may be running at the sequel to the cult movie Face to Face, along some other movie adaptation of the animated collection Thundercats.

THR additionally notes that Wingard has been closely all in favour of “putting in place Godzilla vs. Kong, in addition to development the sector for the film’s Hole Earth plotThey have got additionally been discussing numerous concepts about what this new film could be like, and Son of Kong is without doubt one of the concepts this is being thought to be “internally“.

Kong’s Son used to be an authentic sequel to King Kong that used to be launched in 1933, showing in theaters 9 months after the primary section. The tale took us to a month after the destruction led to via Kong in New York Town. Will this be your next step within the Monsterverse?