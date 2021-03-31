The director of Godzilla vs. Kong to direct the Thundercats film, adaptation of the animated series

As we enjoy the recent premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong, the film’s director has already started work on his next project. Adam Wingard is set to direct a film adaptation of the animated television series ThunderCats, according to Deadline.

The first script has been written by David Coggeshall. Recurring contributors Wingard and Simon Barrett are tackling the project together. Barrett has been a screenwriter on several of Wingard’s films, including The Guest, You’re Next, and the 2016 horror sequel, The Blair Witch.

“ThunderCats is a dream project for me“Wingard commented to Deadline.”No one on this planet knows or has thought about ThunderCats as much as I do. They gave me the reins. I saw this as an opportunity to make a new kind of sci-fi fantasy movie that people have never seen before.“.

Wingard went on to explain that he doesn’t want to tone down the original series’ 80s aesthetic, with the goal of creating a movie that “bridge the gap between cartoon and CGIHe also cautioned that he doesn’t plan to make a movie that looks like the 2019 adaptation of Cats.

ThunderCats tells the story of a group of feline aliens. The original series ran from 1985 to 1989, spawning numerous comic book and video game adaptations. A second series premiered in 2011. A film adaptation was announced in 2007 with video game art director Jerry O’Flaherty as director before the project was canceled.

Wingard is the first director to sign a deal with Warner Bros. since its parent company, WarnerMedia, announced that it would release all of the studio’s 2021 movies on HBO Max and theaters simultaneously.

Wingard is also working on the sequel Face to Face 2, the continuation of the classic film. Last month, the director declared that his and Barrett’s script for the project were nearing completion and gave some details about the film.

Godzilla vs. Kong hit theaters last week and has already grossed $ 123 million, the biggest international debut for a Hollywood movie in more than a year.