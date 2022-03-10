The director of Hearthstone leaves the game and will be in charge of a secret Blizzard project

Ben Lee has also wanted to anticipate that new cards will arrive in the game very soon.

We don’t know if it has anything to do with Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, but the fact is that in Blizzard there are more news recently than in recent months. In fact, they are known to have some new plans in hand, and that is why internal changes are taking place.

As PC Gamer has collected, Ben Lee, who served as Game Director at Hearthstone, has announced his departure from the popular card game. He has done so in statements to the Coin Concede podcast, in which he has assured that he has put aside his previous work to focus on a unannounced secret project from Blizzard.

The new project has not been announced to the publicDuring his time as director that began in late 2018, Lee has overseen a lots of changes in Hearthstone, such as the implementation of the various rewards through a season pass. He did not want to reveal more details about his new role, but he wanted to say goodbye, assuring that new cards will arrive very soon to the title.

From the community they already speculate with this unannounced Blizzard project. Some initially rule out the new Warcraft mobile game because its existence is known precisely about this, but the truth is that has not been officially presented to the public. On the other hand, there is another new survival title that has also been revealed to players, but we do not have a title, trailer or many more details about it.

