The director of Kingdom Hearts 4 explains some details of the trailer, but also plays the mystery

In an interview, Tetsuya Nomura highlights some key points of the video such as the city of Shibuya or the combat system.

The unexpected announcement of Kingdom Hearts 4 has excited much of the community, but this celebration has brought with it Lots of doubts. Where is Sora? Who is the narrator of the trailer? What significance does the city of Shibuya have in this franchise? As expected, these questions will be resolved after the game’s launch, but its director has not missed the opportunity to detail some of the key points of the video.

We already know the narrator of the trailer, but it is the first time we hear his voiceTetsuya Nomura has given an interview to the media Famitsu to answer some of the most commented doubts by the players regarding the announcement of Kingdom Hearts 4. As shared by the user xenosagawho has translated the most relevant responses to the talk, it seems that the city of Shibuya is part of the Squarethe new world presented in the third installment, and the apartment where Sora wakes up will be a kind of base during the start of the game.

Regarding the combat system presented in the trailer, the reaction commands are recovered from Kingdom Hearts 2 after a mass request of the community, always according to Nomura’s words. On the other hand, the director plays the mystery with one of the most particular details of the video: the voice of the narrator. According to the interview, the players you already know the character who speaks during the performance, but this is the first time we hear his voice.

Although Nomura has detailed some of the most important aspects of the trailer, there is no doubt that it has fanned the flame of the theories. We are already thinking about the key points that would make Kingdom Hearts 4 the best game in the saga, although we do not forget to remember the starting point of its history. However, it seems that it will take time to receive news about the new Square Enix title, since the director has warned that no more news will be given for a few months.

