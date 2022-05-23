The director of Obi-Wan Kenobi compares the collection with Joker and Logan however within the Megastar Wars universe

Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow has in comparison the approaching Megastar Wars collection for Disney+ to the character-centric tales present in acclaimed motion pictures like joker and logan.

Overall Movie lately attended a press convention the place Chow mentioned what fanatics can be expecting from Obi-Wan Kenobi, explaining how the collection allowed them to additional discover the Megastar Wars persona. He mentioned it was once “thrilling” take on this type of tale and in comparison it to 2 nice comedian ebook films, despite the fact that famous that the tone isn’t the similar as theirs.

“I believe what I used to be maximum interested by was once having the chance to do a character-centric tale, similarly (it is a other tone), however one thing like Joker or Logan, the place you are taking a personality from a large franchise and you’ve got the time to move a lot deeperChow mentioned.I discovered it truly thrilling so to do it in Megastar Wars“.

Joker and Logan are not the one comparisons which have been made. Chow has in the past published that she was once influenced by way of “gritty, poetic westerns” reminiscent of The Assassination of Jesse James by way of the Cowardly Robert Ford (2007) and The Proposal (2005). She additionally gave a nod to world-renowned director Akira Kurosawa, whose paintings in large part impressed Megastar Wars as we are aware of it.

Obi-Wan Kenobi selections up the tale ten years after Revenge of the Sith, with Ewan McGregor returning to his Megastar Wars position (along Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader) for the primary time in 17 years.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney+ on Would possibly 27 with two episodes. Along McGregor and Christensen, the long-awaited collection stars Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Buddy and Sung Kang. Chow directs the collection and Joby Harold is the showrunner, with John Williams and Natalie Holt composing the soundtrack.