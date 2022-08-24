The director of Resident Evil 4 wants to make another video game and reveals one of his most ambitious secrets

Shinji Mikami wants to change the way games are developed in the industry.

Shinji Mikami has directed great titles, one of them being Resident Evil 4 and also The Evil Within. He now he has spoken and has expressed two of his deepest wishesone of them is to go back to what you do best and the other is changing game development culture forever and adapt it to sustainability.

Mikami has spoken with Jun Takeuchi on Biohazard’s official YouTube channel and has pointed out that wants to make another video game with the studio he founded several years ago, Tango Gameworks. A personal game that is for him, reveals the manager. The other is somewhat more ambitious since it does not depend on him, since he intends make games in a sustainable way and that the industry adapts to it too.

I want to make sustainable development games, create that kind of cultureShinji Mikami, director de The Evil WithinMikami reveals the following about his ambitious idea: “I wanted to make a new type of game for the younger generation of developers with sustainable development practicesAccording to VGC, Mikami is referring to Objective 8 of the plan of the United Nations referring to the Sustainable Development Goals whose objective is “to promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all”.

“I want to make sustainable development games. The biggest thing is probably the acceptance of game development culture. Changing the culture is more difficult. I want to create that kind of culture“, says Mikami. For this he is aware that it is necessary to “give opportunities to the older generations youths“.

Shinji Mikami has had a successful career in terms of game direction. An example of this is Resident Evil 4, which it claims is the game with the least essence of its own. The last title he directed was with Tango Gameworks. If you want to know more about him you can read the analysis of GhostWire: Tokyo.

