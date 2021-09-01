The director of Shazam! Fury of the Gods publishes a brand new symbol to have fun the tip of the filming of the movie

The director of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, David F. Sandberg, has posted a brand new symbol on social media to announce that the filming of the movie has concluded. This symbol displays the director all the way through the closing day of labor.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will probably be launched in 2023 and is a sequel to the supply of 2019 Sandberg within the DCEU. As soon as once more, Asher Angely Zachary Levi will mix the jobs of Billy Batson and Shazam respectively to convey this robust and joyous hero to existence.

As for the plot of the movie, we all know little or no. Then again, lovers have deduced that it is going to proceed one of the vital threads that had been raised within the first Shazam! Film. The sequel follows the hero and his tremendous robust circle of relatives on new adventures that may cause them to fight magical threats. Your new combatants will probably be Helen Mirren como Hespera and Lucy Liu as Kalypso. West Facet Tale actress Rachel Zegler may be becoming a member of Shazam! in a task that has but to be published.

Additionally, the brand new symbol gives a touch: the powers of the brand new heroes and / or villains may achieve their most in some scenes because of the destruction we see at the set that Sandberg displays.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is ready for a June 2, 2023 unencumber. and there will have to be no issues of delays, as there may be nonetheless an extended strategy to cross to complete and varnish the mission.