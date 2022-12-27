The director of Shazam: The Fury of Gods shares a new video on the set of filming to celebrate Christmas

The director of Shazam! and the sequel to it has shared a new video on his Instagram account to celebrate Christmas.

On the Instagram account of David F. Sandberg, director of Shazam! and Shazam: The Fury of the Gods, you can see the new video that he has shared to celebrate Christmas with all his followers and fans. In the video we can see the actresses Rachel Zegler (Anthea) and Marta Milans (Rosa Vasquez) dancing on the filming set.

In addition, he has accompanied the video with the following message: “Merry Christmas! When we finished filming Shazam 2, I told Lotta: ‘Imagine it, we’re going to celebrate Christmas twice before this movie comes out’. Well, the last Christmas before Shazam 2 comes out is here.”

As Sandberg has pointed out, this is the last Christmas before !Shazam! The fury of the gods, a film that will hit the big screen on March 17, 2023. It is not known if there will be other Shazam installments after this, since James Gunn and Peter Safran have not yet revealed all the details of their plan.

What is clear is that Zachary Levy, the actor who plays Shazam, is in favor of Gunn and Safran’s plans, no matter what happens with their place in the DC universe.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods might have been the perfect place for an encounter between Shazam and Black Adam but, unfortunately, the actor Dwayne Johnson turned down this cameo, the same thing happened with another one that was offered to him for the movie The Flash.

DC still has a long way to go. Before you see what the impact of Gunn and Safran’s changes within the studio may be, we recommend you take a look at DC’s box office numbers. Will the new directors get these numbers to grow?