The director of Sonic 2 wants to make more video game movies and dreams of a great Nintendo IP

After the critical and commercial success of his latest adaptation, Jeff Fowler crosses his fingers to work with the Big N.

From Nintendo they are more willing than ever to facilitate the landing in theaters of some of their franchises. The first stop will be this year with Super Mario in animation from Illumination and Universal Pictures, but what could be the next IP to become a movie? An expert director in this type of adaptation, Jeff Fowler (Sonic, the movie 2), is clear about which one he would take to the big screen.

“Nothing would make me happier to be able to bring all these characters into a battle-royale and do something big with Super Smash Bros.” he adds, thus acknowledging that it is only a distant dream today, although given the success with SEGA’s blue hedgehog, perhaps in the Big N they will consider it.

In recent years we have had several crossovers in animated films such as Wreck-It Ralph! or The Lego Movie, but possibly nothing would be closer to bringing more characters from the scene to the big screen than Super Smash Bros. The Movie.

For now, all that remains is to dream of the possibility and enjoy Sonic the Movie 2, available in theaters around the world starting today. The film got off to a strong start at the Spanish box office and convinced Raquel Cervantes in her review for 3DJuegos, praising the film’s ability to collect the purest essence of the saga’s most iconic video games in a film of action and humor for the whole family.

