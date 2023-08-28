The Director Of “Suicide Squad” Has A “Easy Fix” For Why DC Movies Are Getting Worse:

David Ayer, who directed the critically panned movie Suicide Squad, wrote a post on X in reaction to a story regarding why DC’s superhero movies have been doing so badly at the box office.

In his answer, he criticizes the company for not letting directors make films that they are hired to make the way they want to.

“Easy to figure out,” said the director. “Let artists do what they want. Don’t act because you’re afraid. Be brave. Examine what worked. Don’t try to outrun the market.”

James Gunn as well as Peter Safran, who were just named co-CEOs of DC Studios, will restart the shared world with the DCU.

However, after a number of bad movies, it won’t be easy to get people interested again. David Ayer, who is in charge of the Suicide Squad, thinks he has a “easy solution” for the company.

What Ayer Would Tell Warner Bros:

Ayer’s advise to Warner Bros. basically tells them to stop meddling in the work of its directors and give them artistic power over their projects rather than chasing what looks like it will make money.

After making his point, he praises the large number of different figures DC has, as if to judge how the company has used them so far.

In reaction to an article called “Where Have All the DC Fans Gone? Ayer suggested taking an additional filmmaker-focused approach, taking chances, as well as leaning on the “dark, intense, as well as thoughtful” nature of the books.

The Director’s Comments Come After He Recently Showed An Early Version Of His Movie Suicide Squad:

The director’s comments come after he recently showed off an early version of his movie Suicide Squad, which co-leader of the new DC movies, James Gunn, is said to have said could still be released.

Ayer says that Warner Bros. rushed to finish the movie so it could compete alongside its primary rival, Marvel Studios. This took away a lot of his artistic power over the project, he says.

He said that the movie people saw didn’t look anything like what he had in mind, and he was upset that Warner Bros. had messed with the movie so much that people didn’t like it.

Aquaman Grossed More Than $1 Billion:

One could say that the idea that DC Comics is darker as well as grittier than Marvel is not fully true, especially when looking at how the characters are portrayed today, but Ayer makes a good point.

If we “look at what worked,” the most popular DC-based movies like “The Joker” and “The Batman” are usually a lot darker than movies like “Shazam!” The Flash and Fury of the Gods But Aquaman made more than a billion dollars, so there are exceptions.

Money talks, as well as it’s hard to overlook the fact that Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, The Batman, The Joker, as well as Suicide Squad are the highest-grossing DC movies.

WB Is Still Putting Out The DCEU’s Last Few Movies In Theaters:

Wonder Woman as well as Aquaman are also on the list, but ignoring the appeal of “grimdark” is too simple. More importantly, Ayer’s words point to the biggest problem the DCU remake will have to deal with.

Warner Bros. wants to start an entirely new phase for their real-life superhero movies by starting over with the whole series now that James Gunn as well as Peter Safran are in charge of the new DC projects.

Even though a full reboot is coming up, WB is still putting out the last few DCEU movies, like The Flash as well as Blue Beetle, which haven’t done well at the box office, despite usually good reviews for Blue Beetle.

The First Reviews Of Ant-Man As Well As The Wasp: Quintumnia Were Not Good:

In the past, Marvel Studios projects were criticized by directors who said there was too much influence from the studio.

Many of the studio’s recent movies have also had trouble, like Ant-Man as well as the Wasp: Quantum Mania, which opened to bad reviews as well as a record-low gross for the studio.

Fans and the media have talked about “superhero fatigue” to explain why comic book movies haven’t been very good lately.

However, the popularity of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse seems to debunk this idea, adding more weight to Ayer’s comments on the subject.