The director of Super Mario RPG would love to make a sequel to the Super Nintendo classic

More than 25 years have passed since the premiere of the Square title, is a new installment already playing?

The last Nintendo Direct left us with several headlines, including the announcement of various RPGs for Nintendo Switch that confirm the console as a platform to be taken into account by fans of the genre. However, among so many titles of the genre, more than one may wonder, “why not a new Super Mario RPG?”

The director of the original video game, Chihiro Fujioka, is added to this request, even offering himself for its development if Square Enix and Nintendo agree to do so. “Yes, I would love to do it, in my career I have been involved in many games, but the truth is that I would like my last game to be another Mario RPG,” says the developer in an interview with MinnMax collected by Nintendo Everything.

Chihiro Fujioka has several jobs behind her in addition to Super Mario RPG, including different roles in the development of the Mario & Luigi series, but it is Square’s RPG for Super Nintendo that would like to go back to make a new game. And do you have any idea what the project would look like? “That’s a secret”.

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars is the first RPG adventure starring the protagonist of the Mushroom Kingdom, inviting players to assemble a team of unlikely allies (Bowser) to take on the infamous Smithy Gang. It hit stores in 1996and since then there hasn’t been much else.

We may still have to wait for a new Super Mario RPG, but not to see him again playing football in Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, one of the great surprises of the latest Nintendo Direct that will hit stores on June 10.

