The director of The Batman publishes an entire scene of the movie of three mins in 4K after up to now being leaked

El director de The Batman, Matt Reeves, has revealed at the Web a brand new scene from the movie starring Robert Pattinson, after the scene was once leaked final week. The long three-minute video (viewable at 4K solution) displays Bruce Wayne (Pattinson) attending the funeral of Gotham Town Mayor Don Mitchell Jr. (Rupert Penry-Jones).

The scene is straight away chilling and fits Matt Reeves’ description of The Batman as “nearly horror.” However issues take a flip for the more severe when Enigma (Paul Dano) assaults the church. Right here you could have get right of entry to to the scene:

Lots of you might have observed this scene from @TheBatman floating round on-line, so I determined to position it on my vimeo in 4k. #AdvanceTickets pass on sale 2/10! Within the period in-between, hope you revel in this sneak top… #TheBatman comes out #OnlyInTheaters on March 4th!https://t.co/ZIA8RjHqen — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) January 30, 2022

Screams are heard out of doors ahead of a automotive crashes into the driveway into the group accrued on the funeral. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), of the Gotham Police, calls for the motive force to get out of the automobile, from which District Legal professional Gil Colson (Peter Sarsgaard) emerges together with his mouth taped close, a bomb tied round his neck and a letter. at the chest that reads “for Batman”.

Regardless of the creepy scene, The Batman hasn’t been rated RA regardless of some rumors (and the hope of a few lovers) going that approach.

The film sure it’s going to be the longest illustration of the Darkish Knight in its complete historical past, with a complete period of 2 hours and 55 mins.

Because the March 4 liberate date approaches, Matt Reeves not too long ago spoke concerning the backlash over the casting of Robert Pattinson as Batman.