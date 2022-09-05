The director of The Callisto Protocol boasts of crunch of up to 15 hours a day, but then deletes the message

Immediately afterwards, Schofield has apologized on his Twitter account, claiming that it was a mistake.

Although it is a phenomenon that does not come to light much, the crunch in workers It is much more present in the industry than we think. What is rare is that the director of a long-awaited title brag about it publicly. This time we are talking about the director of The Callisto Protocol, Glen Schofield, who has assumed and boasted of working days of up to 100 hours per week.

We are working 6-7 days a week.12-15 hours a day. This is the gaming sector. Hard work. Lunch and dinner working because you love itGlen Schofield, director de Striking Distance GamesAccording to the Techraptor medium, Glen Schofield spoke in your twitter account about the state in which The Callisto Protocol is, but admitted crunch in his template: “I only talk about the game during an event. We are working 6-7 days a weekNobody forces us. exhausted, tired, COVID, but we are working. Bugs, glitches, perfect fixes. One last pass through the audio. 12-15 hour days. This is the gaming sector. Hard work. Lunch and dinner working. you do it because you love it“.

It was a mistake. We value passion and creativity, not long hours.After all the commotion caused, Schofield has deleted the message and has apologized as follows with a recent tweet: “Anyone who knows me knows how passionate I am about the people I work with. I previously tweeted how proud I was of the effort and hours the team was putting in. That was a mistake. We value passion and creativity, not long hours. I’m sorry the team gave that impression“, concludes the director.

One of the most critical has been the Jason Schreier, Bloomberg reporterwhat has been offered even to receive statements from anonymous workers of Striking Distance. “Of course, no one is ‘forced’ to work insane hours. But imagine the reduced bonuses and lack of promotion opportunities if you don’t“, laments Schreier.

Other cases of crunch

An extensive report could be made on crunch cases, but one of the last was the accusation against Bethesda, since a report indicated that there was a “brutal crunch” that “destroyed people”. Cyberpunk 2077 also went through hell according to what a CD Projekt employee revealed. They have not been the only ones, as TT Games managers were recently accused of crunching the workforce to meet the departure dates.

The Callisto Protocol will hit the market next December 2 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Yesterday we received the news that the game will have several years of support and that it will have DLCs. In addition, they also talked about why the title can’t come to Game Pass soon since it would not be a profitable project.

