The director of The Callisto Protocol reveals how many types of enemies he will have and rules out fighting in space

The horror title from Striking Distance Studios goes on sale on December 2 on PC and consoles.

In recent weeks we have been able to learn more details about The Callisto Protocol, the new horror title from Striking Distance Studios for this year that promises to make fans of proposals like Dead Space fall in love. In 3DJuegos they have told us some of his cinematographic influences, although Game Informer has also been able to speak with those responsible.

It will have 10 or 11 different types of enemiesIn a recent video interview with the magazine, study co-founder and head Glen Schofield has answered several quick questions about the game, leaving us with some interesting answers. Without going any further, they have asked him about the variety of enemies that we will find in the game, to which Schofield replied that there will be about 10 or 11 different types of enemies.

He has not specified if the design of the bosses is also counted in this group or he simply talks about the different enemy profiles with which we will have to deal while we walk the corridors of the maximum security prison of Callisto, one of the moons of Jupiter.

Schofield has also been asked about this place and if we will visit other locations, such as outer space. Although the creator assures that we’ll be out sometimesthere will be no kind of confrontation or space battle on this ground.

If Schofield’s bet ends up going well, we’ll know next December 2 this year when The Callisto Protocol is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Those who are interested in it can already take a look at the price of its editions, which will have different options if we opt for the digital format, but also with a physical version that will arrive in Spain.

