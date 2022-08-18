The director of the CDC foresees changes in the agency after admitting that there were failures in the response against COVID 19

Image of the CDC headquarters building in Atlanta, Georgia

There were many who criticized the CDC (Centers for Disease Control, according to its acronym in English) for its handling during the pandemic. From those who believe that they exaggerated to those who think that they took a long time to declare the epidemic and cancel activities, they were criticized from various points of view.

But now it is striking that it is the director of the CDC herself, Rochelle Walensky, who makes a mea culpa and acknowledges that there were failures. That is why he announced that the agency is beginning a process of changes in its structure and operations, with the aim of modernizing and improving its public image after the COVID 19 pandemic, and the recent outbreak of monkeypox.

It was Wallensky who made the public announcement to CDC leadership and agency employees about the transformation that was put in place to change the culture of the agency by improving, first of all, the way in which information is shared, the way in which public health guidance is developed and the way in which this is communicated with the American people.

Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC

“For 75 years, the CDC and public health have been preparing for COVID 19, and at the moment when it was our turn to shine, our work fell short.”, Wallensky said in a statement that left more than one in the federal government speechless. “As a longtime fan of the agency, and a public health advocate, I want all of us to do better work.”

The restructuring comes after two audits made in recent months. One was made specifically about the CDC response to COVID 19 and was in charge of Jim Macrae, from the Department of Health Resources and Services. The other was about the CDC’s operating model, which was carried out by the agency’s chief of staff, Sherri Berger.

According to a statement from the CDC itself, the audits concluded that “traditional scientific and communication processes were not adequate to respond effectively to a crisis of the magnitude of the COVID 19 pandemic″.

Specifically, the Macrae audit, for which more than 120 interviews were conducted between agency employees, recommended a series of improvements to be implemented: disclose scientific findings and data faster to improve transparency, translate science into easy-to-understand policy, improve communication with the public, work better with other agencies and public health partners, and encourage agency employees to better respond to a health threatamong other things.

Regarding the handling of the pandemic, the CDC is now facing several lawsuits in courts around the country for various accusations made by groups in different states.

