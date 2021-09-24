The director of the Moderna laboratory predicted when the coronavirus pandemic will end

Moderna’s CEO, Stéphane Bancel, said that “those who do not get vaccinated will be immunized naturally, because the Delta variant is very contagious”

The executive director of the modern vaccine manufacturing laboratory, Stephane Bancel, believes that the pandemic could end in a year, and he predicted that those who do not receive “punctures” will be “naturally immunized” since the Delta variant is so contagious that it is leading to a flu-like situation.

The executive’s projections come on the same day that the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed a downward trend in the pandemic. According to the agency, the 3.6 million global cases of COVID-19 registered in the week between September 13 and 19 represent a decrease of 9% compared to the previous seven days, with which it is the second consecutive week of fall in the infections of the world population. For WHO, the deaths in the same period were 59,000, 7% less than in the previous week, the fourth consecutive decrease.

When Bancel was asked if that meant a return to normalcy in the second half of next year, he said: “Starting today, in a year, I guess.”

Applied 6 billion vaccines worldwide, Bancel also explained that the current production of anti-COVID-19 sera means that everyone in the world should be able to get vaccinated by mid-2022.

The statements of the head of the American laboratory, made to the Swiss newspaper The New Zurich Times, highlighted the expansion of production capacities throughout the industry during the last six months, which according to his projections, “there should be enough doses available by the middle of next year so that everyone on this earth can be vaccinated.”

Coinciding with other experts, who anticipate that only in the spring of the northern hemisphere can a return to normalcy be achieved, Bancel added that “Those who do not get vaccinated will be immunized naturally, because the Delta variant is very contagious. In this way we will end up in a flu-like situation.

With a highly contagious variant, such as Delta, originally from India, Moderna’s boss called for vaccinations to avoid a virus infection: “You can get vaccinated and have a good winter. Or not do it and run the risk of getting sick and possibly even ending up in the hospital. “

The executive also issued a warning: “You can get vaccinated and have a good winter. Or not and risk getting sick and possibly even ending up in the hospital. “

The CEO of the laboratory also referred to the growth of cases among children under 12 years of age, a population that is not yet considered within vaccination plans. He stated that soon the injections would be available even for babies.

Along the same lines of warnings, the medical director of England, Chris Whitty, has stated that COVID-19 transmission is highest in children ages 12-15, and almost all unvaccinated children could become infected at some point.

Although about half of children are likely to have already had COVID-19, he said, protection may decrease and a vaccination program would be less disruptive to schools than if children were infected.

Common COVID-19 for next spring

From the United Kingdom, a country that currently suffers an average of 30,000 cases in the last 7 days, similar comments arrive. According to one expert, the country “has overcome the worst” and the pandemic could resemble the common cold in the spring of next year, said a leading expert.

For John Bell, a professor of medicine at the University of Oxford, the pandemic could resemble the common cold in the spring of next year.

Thus it was manifested, John Bell, professor of medicine at the Oxford University, who said this is because people’s immunity to the virus is enhanced by vaccines and exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

Bell believes things “should be fine” once the winter has passed in the Northern Hemisphere, adding that “there was continued exposure to the virus even in vaccinated people.”

Regarding the number of infections and deaths and still gloomy forecasts for the cold season that is beginning in the northern hemisphere, the specialist indicated that it is “very important that we do not panic”, adding that currently “Serious infections and deaths from COVID-19 are very low.”

KEEP READING

Why experts believe children may be the new focus of the pandemic

The blood clue: how much does the blood factor influence the severity of COVID-19?

Why are more children hospitalized for COVID-19 around the world