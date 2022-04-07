The director of The Squid Sport unearths his subsequent movie, which can be “a lot more violent” than the sequence

The director of The Squid Sport, Dong-hyuk Hwang, is ready to make “some other arguable film” which can be much more violent than the hit Netflix sequence.

As reported through Selection, Hwang is operating on a film referred to as Killing Outdated Folks Membership.an adaptation of a singular through Italian essayist Umberto Eco.

“It’s going to be extra violent than The Squid SportHwang commented, including that he would possibly have to cover from older other folks after the movie’s liberate.

Let him embark in this new challenge Does not imply Dong-hyuk Hwang is leaving the Squid Sport universe.. The second one season of the sequence is already underway, and Hwang has mentioned that he hopes to peer The Squid Sport Season 2 premiere on Netflix in past due 2024. Netflix has additionally mentioned that “the universe of The Squid Sport has simply begun“, and the director has additionally printed that he’s already in negotiations with Netflix concerning the 3rd season.

The Squidward Sport used to be probably the most a success new TV sequence of 2021, changing into the most important sequence premiere in Netflix historical past. It used to be additionally a crucial good fortune, profitable a number of awards for highest sequence of the 12 months 2021. The sequence tells the tale of a bunch of contestants who compete in a sequence of fatal kids’s video games for an opportunity to win sufficient cash to switch their lives.

