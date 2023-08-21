The Director Of The Thor Movies, Taika Waititi, Hints At Possible Plans For The Fifth Film:

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok as well as Thor: Love and Thunder, has talked about what he thinks a possible Thor 5 would need. One of those things was a bad guy who is better than Hela.

Screen Rant said that Waititi was asked for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder: The Official Movie Special book by Titan. During the interview, Waititi talked about what might come next for our favorite Asgardian.

Even though the book doesn’t come out till September 19, one of Waititi’s lines should get people excited about the possibility of Thor 5 happening.

After The Failure Of Thor Love And Thunder, Taika Waititi Is Glad To Be Back:

“What else is there for him to do? Waititi said, “It has to feel like the character is still changing, but in a fun way, and he still has to face problems that feel such as they’re getting harder for him to solve.”

“I don’t think we are able to construct an enemy who is weaker than Hela. I think it’s time to step up from there as well as add a bad guy who is more dangerous.”

Thor: Love and Thunder wasn’t the best movie for the God of Thunder, yet Taika Waititi seems happy to come back and has talked about some ideas for a possible fifth movie.

It’s interesting that the director brings up Hela, the bad guy from 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, instead of Gorr the God Butcher, the bad guy from Love and Thunder, or Zeus and Hercules, who were mentioned as future bad guys.

Still, Waititi’s other goal for Thor 5 is to add “more and more strange as well as crazy beasts, monsters, as well as aliens.”

“There’s something fun about Thor, and when he visits these worlds as well as meets these aliens, he has a casualness as well as a sort of swagger about him that I don’t think you’d get from an earthling traveling via space and exploring the universe,” he said.

Recently, Chris Hemsworth Said That He Thinks Thor Will Die Within His Next Solo Movie:

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, recently said that he thinks Thor will die within his next solo movie, even though he says that he doesn’t have any proof of that.

Thor’s final journey Thor: Love and Thunder came out in 2022. It got mixed reviews, which left some people with a bad taste in their mouths after how well Thor: Ragnarok was liked by almost everyone. Ragnarok was a lot of fun, and we thought it was the third-best movie in the MCU’s Infinity Saga as a whole.

Even though Thor 5 hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s clear that Waititi is working on new ideas. He talks about how Thor’s background in mythology gives him a unique place in the MCU.

