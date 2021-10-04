The director of The Ultimate of Us Phase 2 issues out that the endgame used to be going to be a lot darker and that converting it “felt unhealthy” in the beginning.

Understand: Huge Spoilers for The Ultimate of Us Phase 2

The tip of The Ultimate of Us Phase 2 used to be one of the vital debated subjects by way of lovers throughout the months after the online game used to be launched. Neil Druckmann, ingenious director, and Halley Gross, narrative supervisor, spoke in regards to the endgame in an interview with Recreation Informer (By means of GameSpot).

“After I signed, a lot of them had been very equivalent“Gross printed.”We did numerous checks on what the ultimate act appeared like, however the finish consequence used to be that Ellie would kill Abby. About midway thru manufacturing, we modified that and made Ellie drop on the ultimate 2nd to [ilustrar] that somewhat of previous Ellie, the Ellie with humanity, the Ellie impacted by way of Joel, nonetheless exists inside this personality who has been so outdone by way of her quest for revenge“.

Why this transformation? What came about at Naughty Canine? The exchange got here because the narrative crew mentioned the destiny of Lev and Yara, who at the beginning had choices to live on or die. After arguing that Lev will have to live on, Druckmann felt that Ellie will have to now not kill Abby. Gross used to be stunned by way of the advice, as he did not even know that converting the finishing used to be an possibility.

“Letting Abby are living felt unhealthy thematically in the beginning“, dijo Druckmann. “However on the finish of the day, he felt extra fair for the nature. The theme and what we are looking to say modified somewhat, however our most sensible precedence is all the time: are we fair with the nature? Issues that we try to reach, however can best paintings if we’re in step with the nature we’re writing“.

As well as, this finishing (the only we noticed) has any other receive advantages that Druckmann insurance coverage took under consideration: offers (extra) foot to a 3rd installment and to make a personality exchange for The Ultimate of Us if essential.