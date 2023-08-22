The Director Of The Witcher Praised Henry Cavill And Said That Making The Show Was Hard:

Director Marc Jobst said that Geralt star Henry Cavill worked hard and stayed committed for three seasons to bring the dream character to life, even though the show was hard.

Jobst, who created two episodes of the initial season of The Witcher as well as is now working on Netflix’s live-action One Piece series, told Screen Rant in a recent interview how hard it was for Cavill as well as the rest of the cast and crew to work on the show because they had to film within four distinct nations and learn how to fight with heavy swords.

Now that the actor’s time on the show is over, director Marc Jobst talks openly about Henry Cavill’s departure from The Witcher.

After Two Successful Seasons As Geralt Of Rivia, The Star Said He Was Leaving The Show:

After portraying Geralt of Rivia for two popular seasons, the actor announced that he was leaving the Netflix show. This was around the same time that he was coming back as Superman in the DC Extended Universe movie Black Adam.

Even though James Gunn’s plans to reboot the show put a stop to this, The Witcher kept going alongside Liam Hemsworth taking over as Geralt for the already extended fourth season.

Marc Jobst talked about Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher in an interview with Screen Rant. The interview was about the live-action One Piece show.

Cavill Didn’t Take Any Short Cuts To Make It, Showing That He Understood Why The Actor Might Be Tired After Three Seasons:

The director, who was in charge of two episodes of the fantasy series, said that making it was hard and that Cavill didn’t take any short-cuts. He also said that he understood why the actor would be tired after three seasons. Check out what Jobst said below.

“Well, look, Henry has completed three series. These are hard to make because they are so long. Henry does every step of his stunts himself he won’t even let anyone else help. If you show a close-up of an object holding a sword, it appears to be the hand that holds it.

So, Jobst told Screen Rant, “normally, you bring in a double, Henry goes off to shoot another scene where he’s somewhere else, and you put someone else in charge so you don’t have to bother your main actor.”

Henry Cavill Worked Out For A Long Time Before And After A Shoot:

“Henry won’t do that, and the results are very strange because of it. First and foremost, you’re working with a great athlete. He works out hours prior to and hours after you’ve been filming for 12 hours, as he really cares about his work.

Even though making the Witcher was hard upon Cavill, Jobst said that his work attitude “brought the television program into being” and inspired the rest of the team to try to make the series more than just a good version and instead make it “fantastic.”

Talk Of Cavill Leaving:

People knew it would be the comedian’s last time on the show, so they expected season 3 of The Witcher to set up the change from Cavill to Hemsworth, whether through magic or other worlds.

Unfortunately, viewers had to wait as Cavill’s Geralt fought an epic fight with Nilfgaardian troops to safeguard a family of refugees who were being bullied by them in the last few minutes of Part 2.

Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennefer, denied the claim within a recent interview alongside The Telegraph. She said, “When we’re all on set, we’re all focused on playing these roles as well as bringing them alive within the best way. And every day I felt the same way about Henry.”

It’s Still Not Clear How Season Four Will Cope Alongside Cavill’s Departure And Introduce Its New Star:

Some theories said that Cavill’s Geralt would perish or be horribly scarred, which would lead to Hemsworth’s version of the character.

However, The Witcher season 3 part 2 showed Geralt killing the guards and heading out into the sunset with Jaskier as well as Brokilon archer Milva in order to save Ciri from Emhyr.

Even though Cavill’s exit was exciting, it’s still not clear how the fourth season will deal with Cavill’s departure and set up its new star.

Batey Said That His Training Schedule Is Crazy And That He’s Been Reading A Lot:

Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier, said that Hemsworth is working hard to pick up with the Butcher of Blaviken where Henry Cavill left off before The Witcher season 4.

“We’ve been writing each other. We’ve been sharing our best book lines and other things.

Batey said, “I don’t think any of ourselves can give him advice on how to play Geralt, but he’s giving it his all.” “His training schedule is crazy, and he’s been reading books like they’re candy.”