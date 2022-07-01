The directors of The Last of Us and God of War come out in defense of the author of Return to Monkey Island

Cory Barlog and Neil Druckmann have shown their support for Ron Gilbert after receiving personal attacks.

A couple of days ago, the long-awaited Return to Monkey Island shared its first trailer during the Nintendo Direct mini and, what should have been cause for celebration, has ended with harassment episodes for its legendary creator, Ron Gilbert. The artistic section of the new installment of the graphic adventure has generated disparity of opinions on the part of the fans, however, the most toxic part of the community has not hesitated to launch against Gilbert.

“I’m going to close the comments. People are just being mean, and I’m having to erase personal attacks.. This is an amazing game and everyone on the team is very proud of it. Play it or don’t play it, but don’t ruin it for others. I won’t post any more about the game. You have left me without illusion for it, “Gilbert has shared through his official blog.

The facts have not gone unnoticed Cory Barlog, director of 2018’s God of War, and hasn’t hesitated to come out and reprimand toxic fans. In his Twitter post, Barlog has referred to Gilbert as your heroand addressed the creator to thank him for “having done the things that have inspired you to do things.”

Neil Druckmandirector of The Last of Us has also come out in defense of Gilbert, surprised that an adventure as healthy as the Monkey Island saga also has Toxic “fans” who “know more than the creators”. Druckmann has ironized about the toxic attitude with the creators while he shared one of his fanarts, supporting the work of Terrible Toybox at all times: “looks great, i’m there on fucking day oneDruckmann has declared himself a huge fan of the franchise on numerous occasions: publicly praising his second installment.

