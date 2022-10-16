The disastrous effects for the Americas of the October 2003 coup in Bolivia

Bolivia in 2003 had 3,000 hectares of illegal coca and today it has about 100,000 (File Photo- Manifestation of Coca Growers / REUTERS)

When the October 17, 2003 the overthrow of the Constitutional President of Bolivia After more than a year of conspiracy, violence, narrative falsification, external intervention and drug trafficking, it was decided to accept the version of constitutional succession with which the vice president assumed the functions of the president he overthrew. It was the seizure of power to make Bolivia the dictatorship/narco-state that it is today and what about youIt has serious geopolitical effects in the neighboring countries Chile, Peru, Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina and in the Americas.

the year 1966 Fidel Castro and the Che Guevara decided to “establish a guerrilla focus in Boliviaa, a country that, being in the heart of South America and bordering Argentina, Chile, Peru, Brazil and Paraguay, allowed guerrilla warfare to be easily extended throughout the subcontinent”, as expressed verbatim in “communiqué number 3 of the Army of National Liberation (ELN) of Bolivia. The violence broke out on March 23, 1967 with the first ambush by guerrillas on Bolivian soldiers and ended with the execution of Che Guevara on October 9 of the same year.

At that time the Castro’s dictatorship in Cuba expanded its violence with guerrillas creating “armies and national liberation” and rural and urban guerrilla groups with which they bloodied the entire region and continue to support such as the FARC and the ELN in Colombia. Guerrillas, terrorism, drug trafficking, conspiracies and all kinds of crimes are the characteristics of Castroism expanded in the Americas from 1959 until the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989 and the disappearance of the Soviet Union USSR on December 26, 1991 The history of violence in the Americas during the cold war is the history of the crimes of the Cuban dictatorship.

Bolivia celebrated the year 2003 the 21 years of return to democracy. From 1985 to 1989 with the president Victor Paz Estenssoro hyperinflation ended by applying the new economic policy and the narco-state ceased with the fight against drug trafficking. President Jaime Paz he continued the economic state policies and the fight against drugs, preparing the constitutional reform. From 1993 to 1997 the president Gonzalo Sanchez de Lozada created social capitalization, bonosol, educational reform and more, and finalized the constitutional reform. The presidency of the Gral. Hugo Banzer from 1997 to 2001 (his mandate did not end due to illness) he achieved success in the fight against drug trafficking with the reduction of illegal coca crops that his predecessor had begun.

Democratic Bolivia had at least 3 state policies: 1.- Democracy as a system in a Republic founded on a single nation, the Bolivian; 2.- the economic policy of social liberalism, freedom of entrepreneurship and investment of its fruits in the fight against poverty; 3.- the fight against drug trafficking with social prevention, the eradication of illegal coca crops, interdiction and alternative development.

These historical references show the importance for the 20th century Castroism turned to 21st century Castrochavism to take and control Bolivia and the overthrow of October 2003 with which he launched an agenda that would later become common to the Latin American countries where it penetrates: constituent assemblies and referendums, persecution, imprisonment and political exile, plurinational state, narco-state, terrorism of state, violation of human rights, impunity and disappearance of all the essential elements of democracy.

Nineteen years after democracy was broken, the Republic of Bolivia has been supplanted by the plurinational state, a project attempted in Chile and defeated on September 4 but in which they persist; proposed and so far rejected in Peru; imposed in Ecuador by Correa. Bolivia in 2003 had 3,000 hectares of illegal coca, which were 50,000 in 1993 and today it has close to 100,000, it has expelled the DEA, it is a narco-state and it gravitates over all the neighboring countries with the volume of cocaine it produces and traffics.

In 2003 Bolivia was the gas power in the Southern Cone and today it has no gas, but with its lithium and strategic mineral reserves they are controlled by Russia, Iran and China. It is the geopolitical center of destabilization of its neighbors and of the region, as evidenced today by Chile and Peru, it is the silent platform for the penetration of world dictatorships and it is the axis of drug trafficking directed to Chile, Brazil, Paraguay, Peru and Argentina with destinations to United States, Europe and Asia.

These and worse consequences are those produced by the loss of democracy and the establishment of a dictatorship and narco-state of 21st century socialism, which began in Bolivia with the overthrow of October 2003.

* Lawyer and Political Scientist. Director of the Interamerican Institute for Democracy

www.carlossanchezberzain.com

KEEP READING:

From declarations to effective actions to end dictatorial impunity

The 52nd General Assembly of the OAS with dictatorships and State terrorism

The problem is the penetration of drug trafficking in politics, not the fight against drugs