The discharge date of John Wick 4 is formally behind schedule via a brand new teaser: nearly a 12 months overdue

It was once unattainable for 2022 to finish with out pronouncing a last extend in sequence, motion pictures or video video games. This time it was once the flip of John Wick 4, which formally publicizes a extend in its unlock date of a couple of 12 months… in spite of everything hanging it in early 2023. The unique unlock date was once set for Might 2022.

The disappointing information was once launched via a teaser at the legit John Wick and Lionsgate accounts. The scene on this trailer belongs to John Wick 3, when Keanu Reeves’ personality is excommunicated and starts to be hunted by way of the entire killers. This switchboard is without doubt one of the Wickverse nerve facilities. “See you“says the improvement.

This information may also be complicated for some enthusiasts, as in November the finishing touch of filming and leaked the imaginable identify of the film thank you to a few items Keanu Reeves gave to his co-workers. John Wick Bankruptcy 4: Hagakure will it sounds as if be referred to as and can contain a better intensity within the “killer code” of the Wickverse.

John Wick 4 joins a protracted checklist of films whose unlock dates had been driven again. The checklist is ruled by way of Surprise motion pictures and is prone to develop in mild of the brand new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, Keanu Reeves enjoys the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections, which is having a couple of combined opinions each within the specialised press and amongst enthusiasts. Regardless of this, Reeves has not too long ago signaled that he loves the franchise and desires to stick with it if it continues to supply new installments.