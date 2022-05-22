The disconsolate cry of Ángel Di María after his goal in the game of his farewell to PSG

*Di María’s emotion after scoring his last goal for PSG

It was a day of pure emotion for Ángel Di María. After seven consecutive seasons, the Video said goodbye to Paris Saint Germain in Princes Park. And his goodbye was big: he assisted Kylian Mbappé for the opening of the scoring, converted one of the goals in the win against Metz and he was one of the great figures of the team led by Mauricio Pochettino. Once Rosario sent the ball into the net after capturing a rebound after a shot on the post by his compatriot Lionel Messi, couldn’t hold back the tears.

A few minutes later, the coach replaced him on the pitch with Ander Herrera and the Parisian stadium collapsed with an ovation that the Argentine national team player will never forget. If previously his eyes had glazed over, the situation was repeated when he greeted each of his teammates at minute 73, he showed the club’s shield to all the fans and touched his heart. In one of the boxes, his wife Jorgelina Cardoso were moved in unison. His daughters, who posed with him in the formation prior to kickoff, also accompanied him in his last performance.

“Being able to enjoy all this is something very nice for me. After 7 wonderful years, leaving in this way is unforgettable. It is normal to cry, it has been many years here, these are very important moments in my life, it is half of my career in this city and leaving like this is the best thing that could have happened to me”, declared after the final whistle. In addition, from the screens of the stadium they broadcast a video with his best goals after the end of the match and then he was able to say goodbye definitively.

* Di Maria’s emotional farewell

“Ángel Di María has definitely marked the history of the club”said Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of Paris Saint Germain. “He will be remembered by the fans as a player with an impeccable spirit, who showed an unwavering commitment to defending our colors,” added the boss of the institution that has just become champion of Ligue 1 soccer in France. Mauricio Pochettino he had also praised him in the press conference prior to the duel with Metz: “I think he is a great player, exceptional, with an incredible career. In seven years he has done great things and he is one of the best in history with this shirt”.

Since joining the club in 2015 from Manchester United, Video played 295 games in which converted a total of 92 goals and distributed 112 assists. In this sense, on May 19, 2021, during the French Cup final that ended in a 2-0 win against AS Monaco, the Argentine midfielder became a legend after getting his 104th assist with the jersey. rojiazul, thus becoming the best passer in the history of the club, ahead of Safet Susic.

Total, Di Maria won 18 titles with PSG: Won five French Ligue 1 championships (2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022), five French Cups (2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021), four League Cups (2016, 2017, 2018, 2020) and four Champions trophies (2016, 2018, 2019, 2020).

The video that PSG dedicated to Di María at his farewell

In front of the scene of his departure, the rumors place the Argentine winger who comes from being key in the last victory of the National Team against Brazil in the final of the Copa América 2021 in the mythical maracana in another of the most powerful clubs in the world like the Juventusof the Soccer Italian.

After taking the measure of dispensing with the services of Paulo Dybala -the Joya He was left with the pass in his possession and could go to Inter- the leaders of the Old lady they want to form a dream trident together with the Serbian Dušan Vlahović and the Italian Federico Chiesa. The great bet to complement these promising youngsters is Di María himself.

As reported The Gazzetta dello Sport on its cover, “Di María gave the OK and is close to an agreement”. The Italians are ready to offer the 34-year-old footballer a short contract of one or two years, which would not compromise the dream of the Video to be able to return to the country fully to wear the shirt of his beloved Rosario Central.

KEEP READING:

Outrage in Spain because Mbappé rejected Real Madrid: “It’s an insult to football”

Six months before Qatar 2022, who are the favorites to win the World Cup according to sports betting houses