The discovery that McLaren applied and astonished Formula 1: how it works, how it benefits it and why there is controversy

McLaren’s diffuser for Formula 1 in 2021

As in every Formula 1 preseason, there is a team that stands out with some innovation. That technical variant that allows you to win tenths and that later are key at the start of the championship. In this case, the team that is under scrutiny is McLaren for having made the most of the new features in the technical regulations. The point is the novel diffusers that gave him a great performance in the three days of rehearsals in Bahrain, where the championship will begin on March 28. The key to this innovation is that it allows the car to have better grip on the ground, gain stability in curves and therefore circulate faster.

For this year, the regulations that affected the aerodynamic load were modified, which are the attachments such as deflectors, spoilers and diffusers so that the air flows better in the car and that allow less resistance to advance. In the diffusers their fins were limited to 50 millimeters long. These are those elements that appear in the back of the car and on its floor, just below the spoiler. The British team discovered a gray in the norm to put in the central area two blades on the deepest side of the car in order not to be affected.

Although the idea is very easy, it was suspected at the car presentation that the Woking squad had come up with a clever solution when they were so secretive about this section of the car when it was first revealed. He took special care in the renderings of his presentation and in the images published on the day of filming at the Silverstone racetrack, where none of the important parts of the rear of the monopost were shown.

Already in Bahrain, teams were forced to reveal their final concepts for 2021 and it was discovered what McLaren did with its diffuser. This is a trick that allows you to have two blades below the theoretical cut-off line that was created to reduce its height in the new regulations.

To deepen the topic, Infobae talked with Sergio Rinland, Argentine engineer who worked in various F1 teams such as Williams, Benetton, Arrows, among others. “The new regulation cut their fins or flow separators down to 50 millimeters. The lower they are, the more ground effect it generates, and the more you lift them it generates turbulence. Nobody thought of leaving the middle step (which McLaren did) which is the lowest area of ​​the car and there they got help to channel the air flow. It is a terribly important area, because it is there where the air expands and creates the low pressure zone that makes the car go as low as possible”, He explained.

However, Rinland said: “I don’t know who came up with testing Bahrain with the sandstorms that occurred and the low temperature. Besides, it was only three days and it is a short time to collect information and analyze the objects of study such as data acquisition. What happens in these cases is that when you have a team that is a reference at the beginning, doubts always begin about ‘what does it have’ to be ahead ”.

Why are diffusers key? This medium also talked with Enrique Scalabroni, Argentine engineer who was head of design at Ferrari between 1989 and 1990, who explains that this “serves to create a greater ground effect for the car, without losing downforce, and when it is closer to the ground it generates more stability, It gives you more speed in the corners and allows the driver to brake later.

The controversy is that McLaren took advantage of a regulatory loophole that allowed it to put its fins in the middle area where the lowest part of the car is, as described by Rinland. This is something that the International Automobile Federation (FIA) should have foreseen, but these circumstances always occur at the beginning of the calendar. In any case, the merit of the McLaren engineers must be recognized.

The McLaren team is under the magnifying glass of Formula 1

This McLaren solution is the counterpart to the car that had the best time in the three days of testing, the Red Bull, a time achieved by Max Verstappen on the last day. The Austrian monoposto was conceived in the opposite way to the McLaren, since it is the one that has its rear part of the floor higher with 160 millimeters. This without prejudice to your car losing speed. It is the seal of Adrian Newey, one of the most important engineers in the history of F1, perhaps the most relevant in the last 30 years.

In the three days of rehearsals at the Sakhir racetrack, McLaren was one of the references. Their performance was surprising, although it should be remembered that last season they achieved third place in the Constructors’ Championship. That is to say, they come from a constant improvement, so what was shown in the first days of activity in 2021 is not improvisation.

On the first day in Bahrain, his new driver Daniel Ricciardo (one of the best in F1), he dominated in initial training in the morning. His teammate, Lando Norris, was second in the evening. The next day the Australian returned to command at the start and the Englishman was fourth in the second round. While on the last day, Norris was third in his trial and Ricciardo, seventh.

There is another point to note that no one mentioned: McLaren had Mercedes engines again this year And it is about the best iron in the category beyond the advance that Honda had in the last two seasons with Red Bull and its Alpha Tauri satellite team, which achieved its first win in 2020 with Pierre Gasly in Monza, Italy.

In addition, to avoid irregularities, the FIA also subjects all cars to technical checks in preseason tests. Gone are the anecdotes of wanting to use any trick before the championship by teams in need of budget. For example, last weekend at the Super TC 2000 race, Rubens Barrichello, in statements to ChampionsHe recalled that these tests are useless. “Once, in my Williams days, we went on a low-fuel turn to make the car lighter and faster. We ended up ahead in time and that served to go out and find sponsors, but showing them something fictitious. “

McLaren’s idea is likely to be copied by the rest of the teams. According to its chief technical officer, James Key: “These particular surfaces are pretty straightforward,” so he assumes you could say “three to five weeks between taking the picture and placing your car, if you really wanted to. achieve it ”.

The issue is that in nine days the championship will start at the same Sakhir circuit where the truth will be known: if McLaren is the cuckoo of the season, if Red Bull can defeat Mercedes, or if the German team itself, which went unnoticed in the preseason, again crush and bore everyone as it has been happening since 2014.

KEEP READING:

From a boat with Pamela Anderson, to fighting Hakkinen with a Minardi and having Prost as boss: alone with Gastón Mazzacane, the last Argentine in Formula 1