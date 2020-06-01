The Disney Remake That South Park And The Shivering Truth’s Vernon Chatman Would Love To Make

Sure, no query. Speedy response, in fact: Track of the South. I might do it. Once I was a child – I am half-black and half-white – my dad and mom have been aggressively towards Disney. They have been simply disgusted by all issues Disney. I feel it simply represented, particularly of their era, some cultural grotesquery. I used to be only a child, you realize. In addition they advised me there was no Santa; they only mentioned, ‘Look, we’re gonna deceive you. It is not actual,’ and I desperately needed it, you realize, saying, ‘No, he is actual!’ So we’d by no means go to Disney films each time they got here out. However after I was a child, they rereleased Track of the South, the final time they ever acknowledged it existed in America, however I feel you may nonetheless get it in Japan. My dad and mom, who would additionally go to something and assist something within the tradition that was black, have been like, ‘Disney did a black film. Nice, let’s go see it.’ We went to go see it as like, ‘Sure, that is our black [celebration],’ like ‘We’re gonna go watch Roots, and we’re gonna see Track of the South.’ It did not work out. [Laughs.]