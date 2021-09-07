The disturbing revelations about Christian Brueckner, the main suspect in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann and the main suspect in her abduction and murder, Christian Brueckner (German Police)

Christian Brueckner (44 years old) fell into the hands of justice several years after Madeleine McCann disappeared from a hotel in the quiet Praia da Luz, in the south of Portugal, a tourist town chosen by many Brits every summer. On the night of May 3, 2007, while his parents were dining with friends a few meters away, Maddie and his two brothers slept in his room. At an unknown time of night, an intruder broke into the room and kidnapped the girl who was then about to turn 4 years old. It was never again heard from her.

Brueckner was arrested for other reasons years later in Germany. A series of fortuitous events led investigators to believe that in addition to the background for which he was followed, the man could be responsible for the kidnapping of the little girl who had made headlines in newspapers, television channels, and radio and magazines during more than a decade. In addition to his extensive medical record, the suspect lived in the area of Algarve Portuguese between 1995 and 2007 and was near the holiday home of Praia da Luz the day it disappeared Madeleine.

Now, a book reveals details of his past life, when he had not yet begun his path of crimes and crimes against minors. Jon Clarke just published “My Search for Madeleine” (My search for Madeleine). He dedicated years to the case that not only moved the public opinion of the United Kingdom, but attracted millions and millions of curious around the world.

Christian Brueckner’s house in Portugal, near Praia da Luz, where little Madeleine McCann was abducted in May 2007 (Reuters)

So much Brueckner like her two brothers, they were the targets of constant screaming and belting during a childhood that was torturous. His adoptive mother, Brigitte, era “brutally dominant“And was looking for a”strict discipline”For children. As his father, Fritz used to “whip them properly on the bare butt yelling: ‘If you cry, there will be more!’“, According to the review of the book made by the English newspaper The Times. Before relapsing into what would become his definitive family, the man – who at the time of the disappearance of Madeleine He was 30 years old – he lived a long time in an orphanage.

Neighbors and people close to Würzburg, in the center of Germany, told the author of the book that the adoptive parents of Brueckner they had taken in the three brothers just for the money they received from the German state. The biological mother of the main suspect in the case “Maddie“And whose identity remains unknown”lived above a tavern and interacted with local criminals”. The children’s nightmare did not end with physical punishment: their adoptive parents continually reminded them that they were “children of a criminal and a whore.”

German police following in the footsteps of Brueckner began to investigate him for the disappearance of “Maddie”Following his conviction in 2019 for the rape of an American tourist in his chalet. This happened in 2005 just a few blocks from the vacation rental that the McCann they had rented in 2007. Was it the profile of the man who could have kidnapped a girl and then made her disappear?

A man walks past the apartment resort where Madeleine McCann was abducted in 2007, in Praia da Luz, Portugal (Reuters)

With a long history of crime, the suspect decided to flee to Algarve to avoid German justice. It was 1995 and the crime he was charged with was the abuse of minors. In Portugal he lived quietly and without being wanted by the authorities. its first trial for a sex crime was in 1994, when he was 17, when he was sentenced in Bavaria for abusing a child. After that he managed to escape. The last case related to minors was a process for possession of child pornography in 2016.

Brueckner He lived and worked between 1995 and 2007 in the south of Portugal, where he would have committed several crimes, robberies in hotels and apartments and the rape of an elderly American woman 15 years ago. Moved in contemporary weeks with the disappearance of McCann and went back to Germany, where he committed crimes related to drug trafficking.

Gerry and Kate McCann, Madeleine’s parents, during a press conference in London (EFE)

Currently serving sentence for a rape committed in 2005 in Portugal, whose victim was a 72-year-old American, whom he tied up, hit, sexually assaulted, and ultimately robbed. He was not arrested and prosecuted until ten years later, as a result of DNA tests carried out on a hair that was found at the scene. Madeleine’s disappearance in 2007 occurred in that period of time.

Despite the hope of the parents of Maddie –Kate and Gerry McCann 53-year-old – that the girl is alive, the German prosecution believes she was murdered in Portugal few hours after being abducted. In the meantime, Brueckner claims to be innocent. Time and trials will determine the truth.

