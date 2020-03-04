General News

The Division 2 is headed to Stadia this month with PC cross-play

March 4, 2020
1 Min Read




three hours in the past
Gaming

Go away a remark

Breaking down the digital barrier between platforms might help The Division 2’s Stadia launch dodge the issues completely different on-line video video games have had on the platform. …



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment