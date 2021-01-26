The Division 2 will have a crossover with Resident Evil to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Capcom saga

The Resident Evil brand is still so prevalent (even beyond video games) that it is no longer surprising to see it appear in games outside of Capcom. From the collaboration with Monster Hunter World, to the crossover that will be marked soon with Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.

Indeed, the Ubisoft title will receive Resident Evil content soon. The reason? Celebrate the 25th anniversary of this latest saga. You can see an interesting preview of what will come through the following trailer.

As reported by Gamingbolt, it is a crossover event to celebrate the anniversary of Resident Evil that will take place from February 2 to 15, 2021. And that means that during that period of time, we can enjoy skins (both characters and weapons) based on the Resident Evil universe.

In addition, when we log into the game during that period, we will get the RPD outfit of Leon Kennedy (based on the Resident Evil 2 remake). The rest of the outfits must be unlocked by playing. Without going any further, in the trailer we can see a skin of Jill Valentine (based on the original Resident Evil), as well as a skin of the special agent of Umbrella Hunk.

If you still don’t have The Division 2, remember that the Massive Entertainment title is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia. In addition, it is also possible to enjoy it on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S through backward compatibility.

Speaking of Massive Entertainment, it was recently revealed that the Ubisoft studio (which is also in charge of a future Avatar game) will be in charge of making a new Star Wars game. A very important announcement, considering that until recently, only Electronic Arts could make games based on that license. And it seems that the collaboration between Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games will be long-term.