The Division comes to mobile with a free shooter that makes its ambition clear in its first trailer

The Division saga is back with The Division: Resurgence, a free-to-play third-person action-shooter RPG brand new soon on mobile devices, and whose first trailer is a declaration of intent from Ubisoft: they want get the most out of smartphone hardware in a delivery completely adapted to these devices.

The video game has been announced this afternoon with an extensive list of details by those responsible. First of all, the French company emphasizes presenting The Division: Resurgence as a canonical installment of the series, where players will find a new storyindependent of what has been seen so far on PC and consoles, set in a vast open world, with an extraordinarily detailed urban environment that you can freely roam, either in solitary or cooperativecompleting both quests and side activities.

Ubisoft guarantees a smooth experience for veterans and newcomersWhere does Resurgence fit in? The RPG-shooter takes place in a New York contemporary, post-Crisis, offering a unique perspective on the pivotal events that took place in the first The Division and The Division 2. Chaos continues to wreak havoc in New York, and players, as part of a first wave of agents representing the “National Strategic Division”, must protect the civilian population against various hostile factions and help build a better future. They will also discover new characters with very intense and complex lives, and powerful enemies endowed with truly challenging abilities.

Resurgence seeks to become strong in customization elements and equipment improvement, thus giving players the option to prepare for any threat. As you level up and improve your skills, you’ll unlock new specializations with exclusive weapons and gadgets, which you can trade whenever you want. “This new strategic approach will allow them to test new abilities and determine the best cooperative synergy with other agents of The Division… And all this at their fingertips,” they point out from Ubisoft in their press release.

Ubisoft ends its presentation by guaranteeing a title developed 100% with mobile devices in mind, with controls and an interface designed to ensure a smooth experience on smartphones, both for veterans and newcomers to the franchise. Those who are interested can register now through the web portal of the RPG-shooter. A gameplay of the video game will be shared later.

Ubisoft has also been waiting for a while for The Division: Heartland. Meanwhile, you can read in 3DJuegos the analysis of The Division 2 where Mario Gómez and Álvaro Castellano highlighted the endless hours of content of their proposal in their campaign and endgame. “It is a title in which both our money and, more importantly, our time can be invested without fear.”

