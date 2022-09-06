The Division: Heartland, the free game that survived Ubisoft’s cancellations, reappears by surprise

The free to play title has appeared on the official Ubisoft website and would soon arrive on PC and consoles.

Do you remember The Division: Heartland? It’s about a free to play de Ubisoft which was announced in May 2021 and from which, since then, we have hardly had any news. However, the title aimed at PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles and totally independent of The Division has made an appearance again as of September 2022.

We are talking about one of the games that, against all odds, survived the multiple cancellations that Ubisoft announced in July of this year. The work has appeared by surprise on the store page company officer. Although a few hours later it has been withdrawn, you can check in the following video of Twitter that has been present:

The Division: Heartland profile specified that it is a free access video game Developed by Ubisoft Montréalwith elements of action and survival in a multiplayer shooter set in a small town in the United States, apparently without being any real location in the territory.

It will be taught at Ubisoft ForwardWe will be able to play as one of the six available agents and choose between three different classes in each game, all with their own advantages and abilities. There would be a 45-player mode where several teams face each other called Storm and another mode called Expedition. Release date unknown, though the page specifies that we will be able to play it soon on the different platforms.

In the absence of knowing more details, what we do know is that The Division: Heartland It will be one of the games that Ubisoft shows next September 10 at the Ubisoft Forward that will be held this Saturday. There we will also be presented with the new Assassin’s Creed, called Mirage, which the company itself has confirmed in recent weeks.

