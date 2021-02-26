The Division movie already has a director

Rawson Marshall Thurber, director of Red Notice, becomes the director of the film of The Division replacing David Leitch.

The news comes to us from the Deadline medium, in which they indicate that Leitch, well known for being the director of Deadpool 2, had to leave the project of the film for Netflix due to scheduling problems with his current job, which is directing Bullet Train.

Thuber, who also directed The Skyscraper and Balls Matter, becomes part of the project and will also co-write the script with Ellen Shanman.

Leitch will continue to be attached to the film but as a producer.

Netflix bought the rights to Tom Clancy’s The Division in 2019 and announced at E3 that Leitch would be directing it. He has said that he planned to “break the curse of the game” with this film, and although he will no longer have that role, at least he is still tied to it.

It will star Jeake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain.

The story of this film will follow the events of the first game, from 2016, which follows some Division agents who are in New York, and they will have to recover it after the expansion of a virus that has spread through money on a Black Friday. Scary to think about it now, huh?